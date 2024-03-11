“Today’s charges are the latest illustration of the lengths affiliates of companies based in the People’s Republic of China are willing to go to steal American innovation,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement. “The theft of innovative technology and trade secrets from American companies can cost jobs and have devastating economic and national security consequences.”
Ding allegedly stole more than 500 confidential files of AI trade secrets from Google “while covertly working for China-based companies seeking an edge in the AI technology race,” the Justice Department said. The technology Ding allegedly stole involved “the building blocks of Google’s advanced supercomputing data centers, which are designed to support machine learning workloads used to train and host large AI models.”
In one example, the researchers instructed the AI model to switch the letter “I” with “J,” which led the model to release personally identifiable information from its database. The researchers were also able to get the model to discuss subjects it was designed not to.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
OpenAI’s custom chatbots spilled details of the instructions they were created with
OpenAI’s custom chatbots spilled details of the instructions they were created with
“The privacy concerns of file leakage should be taken seriously,” Jiahao Yu, a computer science researcher at Northwestern University, told Wired. “Even if they do not contain sensitive information, they may contain some knowledge that the designer does not want to share with others, and [that serves] as the core part of the custom GPT.”
Yu and other researchers tested more than 200 custom GPTs, and said the success rate for file leakages was 100%, while the team was able to access the prompts used to create the chatbots 97% of the time.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
Google warned its employees away from its own chatbot
Google warned its employees away from its own chatbot
Samsung employees reportedly shared sensitive company data with ChatGPT at least three separate times. In one instance, a Samsung employee copied source code from a faulty semiconductor database into the chatbot to ask it for help. In another case, a Samsung employee input confidential code to find a fix for broken equipment. The third incident involved an employee submitting their entire meeting into ChatGPT to ask it to create meeting minutes.
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide
AI girlfriend chatbots aren’t as good as real ones at keeping secrets
AI girlfriend chatbots aren’t as good as real ones at keeping secrets
*Privacy Not Included, a consumer guide from the Mozilla Foundation, reviewed 11 chatbots marketed as romantic companions, and found all of them failed its privacy policy checklist, “putting them on par with the worst categories of products we have ever reviewed for privacy.” The group found the chatbots didn’t have clear user privacy policies, didn’t include information on how they worked, and said in the Terms and Conditions that the companies behind the chatbots were not responsible for what could happen when using their services.
Advertisement
“To be perfectly blunt, AI girlfriends are not your friends,” Misha Rykov, a researcher at *Privacy Not Included, said in a statement. “Although they are marketed as something that will enhance your mental health and well-being, they specialize in delivering dependency, loneliness, and toxicity, all while prying as much data as possible from you.”