The many ways AI has been used to spill secrets — and still can be

After OpenAI launched its GPT marketplace allowing people to build their own chatbots for personal and professional use, security researchers and technologists were able to get the custom chatbots to dish about the instructions they were created with, Wired reported in late 2023. The experts were also able to find and download files used to create the chatbots, prompting warnings that personal and proprietary information attached to the custom chatbots can be at risk.

“The privacy concerns of file leakage should be taken seriously,” Jiahao Yu, a computer science researcher at Northwestern University, told Wired. “Even if they do not contain sensitive information, they may contain some knowledge that the designer does not want to share with others, and [that serves] as the core part of the custom GPT.”

Yu and other researchers tested more than 200 custom GPTs, and said the success rate for file leakages was 100%, while the team was able to access the prompts used to create the chatbots 97% of the time.