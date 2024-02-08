Google is renaming its AI chatbot from Bard to Gemini

Google is coming for OpenAI.

Google announced today that it is renaming Bard to Gemini to reflect its latest, most advanced AI model of that name. And perhaps the new name will help boost Gemini’s usage to overtake OpenAI’s ChatGPT’s use. “Gemini is evolving to be more than just models,” as the company noted in a press release.

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration

The Bard-now-Gemini chatbot is now available in 40 languages and in more than 230 countries. Google is also releasing Gemini Advanced, which is built on the largest and most powerful version of its AI model Gemini called Ultra 1.0, which the company claims is more capable at reasoning and creative collaboration.

Advertisement

Ultra 1.0 will also be integrated into Google’s products including Workspace, which includes Gmail and Docs, for instance. The company said more than 1 million people are using AI automation features like “Help me write,” on Google Docs.

Advertisement

What’s in Gemini Advanced?

Gemini Advanced allows you to have longer, more detailed conversations. This chatbot also will help you better understand the context from previous prompts.

Advertisement

Google said that Gemini Advanced, for instance, can be a personal tutor, creating step-by-step instructions and sample quizzes or back-and-forth discussions tailored to one’s learning style.

Google releases a model to compete with OpenAI’s paid version of GPT-4

To access this most advanced chatbot, users will need to subscribe to the Google One AI Premium plan, which offers the most powerful Google AI features in one platform. Gemini Advanced costs $19.99 a month (with a two-month free trial), which raises questions on whether people who pay for the best AI chatbots will be ahead of those who don’t pay for them since chatbots are meant to be integrated both across work and personal life.

Advertisement

Google’s latest paid version joins a burgeoning market of paid AI assistants, including Microsoft’s starting-$30-a-month AI assistant Copilot, OpenAI’s $20 a month. And, now, Google’s $19.99 a month, giving the other players a run for its money.