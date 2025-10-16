What AI's biggest leaders have to say about the future of AI

3 / 6

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said he believes we are only “at the beginning of the AI revolution” that will radically transform how we work.

“I'm afraid to say that we are going to be busier in the future than now, and the reason for that is because a lot of different things that take a long time to do are now faster to do,” Huang told Fox Business in August. “The more productive we are, the more opportunity we get to go pursue new ideas.”

Huang said he expects GDP to grow and productivity to increase thanks to AI. He also said he hopes the tech will lead to a four-day work week thanks to productivity gains. For now, however, the AI boom has only revived the dreaded "996" workweek.

“We came from a world of seven-day work weeks, and now we're in five-day work weeks. And every industrial revolution leads to some change in social behavior, but I expect the economy to be doing very well because of AI and automation, and I expect, you know us, to enrich our lives. Life quality will get better," Huang said.