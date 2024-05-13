11 leaders changing AI, from Sam Altman to the 'godmother of AI'

Geoffrey Hinton became dubbed the “godfather of AI” thanks to his work developing a neural network that could take data from photos to identify objects. A longtime AI researcher at Google, Hinton left the company to warn about the dangers of artificial intelligence. Hinton has spoken about AI’s ability to amplify bias and discrimination, exacerbate unemployment, and spread fake news.

“I’m not convinced that a good AI that is trying to stop bad AI can get control,” Hinton said at the Collision tech conference in Toronto last summer. “Before it’s smarter than us, I think the people developing it should be encouraged to put a lot of work into understanding how it might go wrong — understanding how it might try and take control away. And I think the government could maybe encourage the big companies developing it to put comparable resources [into that].”