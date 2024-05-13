11 leaders changing AI, from Sam Altman to the 'godmother of AI'

Some may say generative artificial intelligence wade its way into mainstream culture at the debut of ChatGPT in 2022. But the research that laid the foundation for modern AI took decades, and the developers leading it went on to influence major tech companies and policymakers on the most disruptive technology of the 21st century to date.
Perhaps the most known name in artificial intelligence, Altman is CEO and co-founder of OpenAI. OpenAI’s release of ChatGPT in 2022 has been credited with popularizing generative AI. The billionaire is a prolific investor with stakes in Reddit, fintech startup Stripe, nuclear energy company Helion, and others. Most recently, Altman invested in clean energy startup Exowatt, whose technology is designed to take on the electricity demands of big data centers that power AI applications.
“I’m not convinced that a good AI that is trying to stop bad AI can get control,” Hinton said at the Collision tech conference in Toronto last summer. “Before it’s smarter than us, I think the people developing it should be encouraged to put a lot of work into understanding how it might go wrong — understanding how it might try and take control away. And I think the government could maybe encourage the big companies developing it to put comparable resources [into that].”
A longtime collaborator with Hinton and Bengio, LeCun is Meta’s chief AI scientist whose work in the 1980s and 1990s helped set the stage for modern AI technologies. Like Hinton and Bengio, LeCun was a proponent of artificial neural networks that resemble the human brain to allow for deep learning. LeCun’s role at Meta is focused on using AI to remove misinformation and hate speech.
Li is now working to build a spatial intelligence startup that “uses human-like processing of visual data” to make AI capable of advanced reasoning, Reuters reported May 3, citing unnamed sources.
Dario and Daniela Amodei
The Amodei siblings co-founded Anthropic, whose chatbot Claude is a rival to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The pair worked at OpenAI before leaving to start Anthropic. Anthropic is designated as a public benefit corporation, meaning it positions its work as a means to generate social and public good.
“We want the transition to more powerful AI systems to be positive to society and the broader economy,” Daniela Amodei told The Atlantic last year. “This is why much of our research is focused on exploring ways to better understand the systems we are developing, mitigate risks, and develop AI systems that are steerable, interpretable, and safe.”
Suleyman co-founded two influential AI startups, DeepMind and Inflection. DeepMind was acquired by Google, and Inflection’s staff, including Suleyman, was poached by Microsoft. Suleyman is now the CEO of Microsoft AI, leading research and development for its AI tools. He’s faced controversy in the past over allegations that he bullied DeepMind staffers.