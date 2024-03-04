A.I.

Super Micro Computer stock shot up 25% after snagging a coveted S&P 500 slot

The 31-year-old company has also benefitted from the AI boom that gave Nvidia its own shot in the arm

By
William Gavin
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Super Micro Computer has provided server management software and storage systems for decades.
Super Micro Computer has provided server management software and storage systems for decades.
Photo: Ann Wang (Reuters)

Super Micro Computer’s stock soared above the clouds after the S&P Dow Jones indices awarded it a coveted spot in the S&P 500.

Suggested Reading

Quantum computing will be useful in the next 4 years: IBM chief
Trump says tariffs are key to U.S. economic dominance — and jobs
The economy is in ‘transition,’ the White House says as stocks slide
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Quantum computing will be useful in the next 4 years: IBM chief
Trump says tariffs are key to U.S. economic dominance — and jobs
The economy is in ‘transition,’ the White House says as stocks slide
Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

After the news broke early on Monday, the 31-year-old server and computer infrastructure company hit a record rally, with shares popping more than 25% in trading, adding over $220 per share. Super Micro — which trades as SMCI on the Nasdaq — currently has a market capitalization of roughly $63 billion. The median market cap for S&P 500 companies is $33.7 billion.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nvidia stock is rebounding after it lost half-a-trillion dollars in market cap
Super Micro Computer stock soars 30% as it avoids getting booted off the Nasdaq

Related Content

Nvidia stock is rebounding after it lost half-a-trillion dollars in market cap
Super Micro Computer stock soars 30% as it avoids getting booted off the Nasdaq

The stock gave up some of those gains late in the day and closed up 18.6%.

Since the year began, the San Jose, California-based company has watched its stock practically erupt, fueled by the industrywide AI boom. In just over two months — or 64 days, to be precise — Super Micro’s stock has gained $842 per share, or a 295% increase.

Advertisement

Over the past 12 months, Super Micro stock has skyrocketed 1,047%.

Super Micro’s gains are reminiscent of its frequent collaborator, Nvidia, which recently benefitted from its own AI-powered stock surge.

Advertisement

On Friday, the chipmaker again surpassed a $2 trillion market cap, pushing past Saudi Arabia’s Aramco to be the world’s third most valuable company. Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia became the first in its industry to reach that $2 trillion evaluation last month, riding the AI wave to surpass Amazon and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, by market cap.

Super Micro will replace Whirlpool, a home appliances company, on March 18. Deckers Outdoor, the company behind Koolaburra and UGG, will also make its S&P 500 debut on March 18, replacing Zions Bancorporation.

Advertisement

Whirlpool stock was relatively stagnant in Monday trading, while Zions Bancorporation stock climbed 2%. Deckers Outdoor shares grew 3% to $931 per share, hitting a market cap just below $24 billion.