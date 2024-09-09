Air Canada is getting ready to take planes out of the sky as a pilot strike looms

In This Story ACDVF +1.33%

Air Canada said Monday it is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations as it struggles to reach a deal with the union representing its pilots.



Canada’s biggest airline has until next week to reach a deal with its 5,000 union members. Ninety-eight percent of Canadian ALPA members voted in favor of a strike last month.

“Talks between the company and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), representing more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge, continue, but the parties remain far apart,” the company said in a press release. “Unless an agreement is reached, beginning on September 15, 2024, either party may issue a 72-hour strike or lock out notice, which would trigger the carrier’s three-day wind down plan.”

Air Canada said it believes “there is still time to reach an agreement with our pilot group, provided ALPA moderates its wage demands which far exceed average Canadian wage increases.”

A report last week said the airline has offered pilots a 30% raise to avoid a strike.

ALPA did not immediately return a request for comment, but First Officer Charlene Hudy, Air Canada ALPA Master Executive Council chair, said in a statement last month that “flight disruptions are never an ideal outcome for our passengers or any pilot.”

“That’s why our primary goal is to reach an agreement and not go on strike,” Hudy said. “However, we are still not seeing the significant movement that we need to see from Air Canada, especially now that time is of the essence, and we are ready to go on strike if necessary.”