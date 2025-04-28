Airlines

Airbus is buying some of rival Boeing's old supply chain

Airbus, Boeing carve up troubled parts of manufacturer Spirit Aerosystems

By
Catherine Arnst
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An Airbus A321 XLR NEO passenger aircraft
Photo: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
In This Story
AIRBASPR

Airbus (AIR) said on Monday that it agreed to acquire some of Sprit Aerosystems’s facilities for making jet parts, completing a carve-up with Boeing (BA) of the struggling supplier and taking direct control of production.

Suggested Reading

Tariffs seem to be making one thing cheaper: airfare
The AI data center race is slowing down as Amazon and Microsoft catch their breath
Empty shelves are coming, Apollo economist says — and so is a 'voluntary' recession
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tariffs seem to be making one thing cheaper: airfare
The AI data center race is slowing down as Amazon and Microsoft catch their breath
Empty shelves are coming, Apollo economist says — and so is a 'voluntary' recession
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

As part of the agreement, Airbus, based in Amsterdam, will extend $200 million in non-interest-bearing credit lines to Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) and will receive a cash payment of $439 million from Spirit. In return, it will take over several of Spirit’s plants in the United States, Europe, and Africa that produce fuselage sections and other components for Airbus’ commercial aircraft.

Advertisement

Related Content

Boeing and Airbus have a major headache in common
Boeing's next CEO could be the head of Spirit AeroSystems

Related Content

Boeing and Airbus have a major headache in common
Boeing's next CEO could be the head of Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit, which spun off from Boeing in 2005, has been at the center of quality issues affecting Boeing’s 737 MAX jets. Last year, Boeing announced it would reacquire the parts maker in an $8.3 billion deal in an effort to stabilize its supply chain and address quality issues at Spirit. The acquisition is expected to be completed mid-year.

Advertisement

Airbus said in a press release that with this acquisition it “aims to ensure stability of supply for its commercial aircraft programmes through a more sustainable way forward, both operationally and financially, for key Airbus work packages.”

Advertisement

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting earlier this month that supply-chain hurdles, particularly with Spirit, were putting pressure on plans to ramp up production of its A220 narrow-body and A350 wide-body aircraft.