The flying AirCar backed by internet star MrBeast is taking off to China

Just like with electric vehicles, Chinese manufacturers are trying to get ahead of the curve when it comes to flying car technology. Slovakia-based KleinVision, which makes the AirCar, announced Wednesday that it had sold the Chinese rights to its surface-to-air transport machine to Hebei Jianxin Flying Car Technology, which is headquartered in Cangzhou.

“This partnership represents a significant step in our mission to expand global access to revolutionary mobility solutions,” said Anton Zajac, co-founder of KleinVision, in a statement. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agreement will allow a country-exclusive license that will allow Hebei Jianxin to “redefine transportation standards in China” by “utilizing KleinVision’s cutting-edge technology within a specific geographical region.” The BBC reports that Hebei Jianxin had already built its own airport and flight school before the AirCar deal.

According to Aerospace Testing International, the AirCar starts on tires but in two minutes and 15 seconds can become an aircraft. It’s powered by a 1.6L BMW gasoline engine and can achieve an altitude of 8,000 feet.

In a September video titled “$1 vs $100,000,000 Car!” the YouTube star Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson demonstrated an AirCar flight between driving a Humvee-style boat car and taking a bevy of supercars around a shutdown oval track. He did not take the car into the air because he’s scared of heights, but he did dispatch his friends Karl Jacobs and Nolan Hansen to check it out.

They didn’t fly the car, either, but they were definitely impressed.

“The wheels aren’t on the ground anymore!” Jacobs said excitedly as he watched the car take off while standing on said ground.

“It’s literally a car that’s flying,” Hansen said from a plane following the AirCar in the air. “These cars are getting crazier and crazier.”