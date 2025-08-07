Whether you're a frequent flyer or planning a once-a-year getaway, understanding airline baggage policies is crucial. What counts as a carry-on? How much can your suitcase weigh before you're hit with a surprise fee? The answers aren't always clear and vary wildly from airline to airline.

Some carriers allow you to bring a personal item and a roller bag, while others make you choose one or the other. International flights often have different rules than domestic ones, and your destination can also play a role. This guide walks you through what to expect, what to watch out for, and how to sidestep common baggage-related fees.

Why airline baggage policies vary If airline baggage rules feel inconsistent, that's because they are. Airlines set their own standards based on multiple factors, including their financial strategies and operational limitations.

Revenue models. Low-cost carriers often rely on baggage fees as a major source of income.

Low-cost carriers often rely on baggage fees as a major source of income. Aircraft types. Smaller planes used for regional flights have stricter weight and space limits.

Smaller planes used for regional flights have stricter weight and space limits. Route networks. International or long-haul flights tend to offer more generous baggage policies.

International or long-haul flights tend to offer more generous baggage policies. Market competition. Airlines on competitive routes might have more lenient baggage policies. How international vs. domestic travel affects limits International flights often include one or two checked bags in the ticket price, especially for long-haul routes. Domestic flights — especially in the U.S. — typically do not.

The exception used to be Southwest, which traditionally offered two free checked bags per passenger regardless of destination. However, this policy changed as of 2025. Travelers will now be charged $35 for the first checked bag and $45 for the second.

On international flights, especially those heading to Asia or Europe, weight-based baggage allowances are more common. For example, an airline may allow up to 50 pounds per checked bag but charge fees for every pound over that limit.

What's typically free and what's not Most airlines allow one free personal item such as a backpack, purse, or laptop bag. Some also include a standard carry-on in the fare. However, basic economy tickets may not include any overhead bin space.

Checked bags are rarely free on domestic routes unless you're flying a full-service airline or hold elite status. Internationally, many airlines still include checked luggage in the base fare, but not always.

Carry-on baggage rules Carry-on rules vary, but most follow a general range in terms of size and weight. A common maximum is 22 x 14 x 9 inches, including wheels and handles. Some airlines are stricter and require carry-ons to be smaller or lighter.

You're usually allowed to bring:

One personal item that fits under the seat in front of you.

that fits under the seat in front of you. One standard carry-on that goes in the overhead bin. Budget airlines often restrict carry-ons unless you pay extra. Spirit, Frontier, and others may only include a personal item in their cheapest fares. If you bring a full carry-on without paying the fee in advance, expect to pay hefty fees at the gate.

Checked baggage rules and fees Checked luggage is where things get complicated — and expensive.

Typical size and weight allowances A standard checked bag must not exceed 62 linear inches (length + width + height) and weigh no more than 50 pounds. If it does, you'll be charged overweight or oversized fees.

Some international airlines allow 70 pounds per bag in business or first class. Always check the specific policy for your airline and ticket class.

Free ranges and overweight surcharges Most domestic airlines charge $30 to $40 for the first checked bag. International carriers may include one or more, depending on the destination and cabin class.

Exceeding the weight limit by even a few pounds can result in fees ranging from $100 to $200. If your bag exceeds the size and weight limits, you might be charged both penalties.

Rules for special or larger items Planning to travel with golf clubs, skis, or musical instruments? These often count as "special items" and follow separate policies. Some airlines waive fees for certain items, while others treat them like standard baggage with added size restrictions.

Be sure to pack these carefully and review your airline's guidelines in advance. You may need to sign a liability waiver or pay for extra handling.

Domestic airline baggage policies When flying within the U.S., baggage policies vary between airlines.

Budget airlines vs full-service airlines Spirit, Frontier, Allegiant. These carriers offer ultra-low base fares but charge extra for almost everything, including carry-ons. Only a personal item is included with most basic fares.

These carriers offer ultra-low base fares but charge extra for almost everything, including carry-ons. Only a personal item is included with most basic fares. Delta, United, American. These full-service carriers include a carry-on and personal item with all fares, except for basic economy, which may restrict access to overhead bins. Checked bags usually cost extra unless you're in a premium cabin or have elite status.

These full-service carriers include a carry-on and personal item with all fares, except for basic economy, which may restrict access to overhead bins. Checked bags usually cost extra unless you're in a premium cabin or have elite status. Southwest. This airline is no longer the outlier. While you'll now pay for checked baggage, carry-ons remain free. International airline baggage policies Baggage rules for international flights can be more generous, but also more complex.

Many airlines include at least one checked bag in economy class, especially on long-haul flights. However, regional carriers or low-cost options abroad (like Ryanair or Scoot) may not. Always check the fare class when booking.

Regional nuances North America . U.S. and Canadian carriers typically charge for all checked bags in economy class. Carry-on limits are generally consistent.

. U.S. and Canadian carriers typically charge for all checked bags in economy class. Carry-on limits are generally consistent. Europe . Budget airlines like Ryanair and easyJet often don't include carry-ons unless you pay extra. Full-service carriers, such as Lufthansa, usually offer one free checked bag on intercontinental flights.

. Budget airlines like Ryanair and easyJet often don't include carry-ons unless you pay extra. Full-service carriers, such as Lufthansa, usually offer one free checked bag on intercontinental flights. Asia . Carriers like Singapore Airlines and ANA tend to be generous, often allowing 66 to 88 pounds of baggage across one or two checked bags, depending on the class.

. Carriers like Singapore Airlines and ANA tend to be generous, often allowing 66 to 88 pounds of baggage across one or two checked bags, depending on the class. South America . Policies vary widely. LATAM, for example, uses a per-piece system on international flights but may charge for bags on domestic ones.

. Policies vary widely. LATAM, for example, uses a per-piece system on international flights but may charge for bags on domestic ones. Middle East. Carriers like Emirates and Qatar often use a weight-based system rather than a per-piece system. Economy passengers may be allowed up to 66 pounds total, split across multiple bags. Tips to avoid extra baggage fees You don't have to be an elite flyer to dodge baggage charges. A little planning goes a long way.

Measure and weigh your bags at home. Avoid last-minute surprises and overweight fees at the gate or counter. Buy bags in advance. Paying for checked luggage online during booking is cheaper than doing it at the airport. Use airline-branded credit cards. Many offer free checked bags as a perk. Pack light. If you can fit everything in a carry-on, you'll save time and money. Use compression packing cubes. They can help you fit more into less space. Know your status. Elite frequent flyer members often get baggage perks. Check fare types. Sometimes the next fare tier includes a bag for less than buying one separately. Share luggage. Traveling with a partner? Combine items into one larger bag if fees are charged per piece.