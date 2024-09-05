Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 10 most on-time airports in America

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Air and Space

The 10 most on-time airports in America

The FAA ranks the hubs that get planes going when they're supposed to

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
A clock at Logan International Airport
A clock at Logan International Airport
Photo: Steven Senne (AP)

One of the ironies of the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport cyberattack and its days-long delays is that it marred SeaTac’s reputation for being a fairly on-time airport. The Federal Aviation Administration tracks when airlines take off from which airports and how closely that aligns to posted flight schedules. Every year, the agency puts together a list of which ones get flights going when they’re supposed to go. Though Seattle made the top 10 in 2023, a different airport claimed the number-one spot.

Advertisement

Click through to see which airports ranked among America’s most on-time hubs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

10. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

Passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Photo: Kirby Lee (AP)

In 2023, 79.1% of the North Carolina airport’s flights departed on time. That’s the exact same percentage as the airport saw in 2022, which made it the 12th-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

9. San Diego International Airport (SAN)

9. San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Passengers at San Diego International Airport
Passengers at San Diego International Airport
Photo: Gregory Bull (AP)

In 2023, 79.6% of the California airport’s flights departed on time. That’s a slight downgrade from the 80% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which was good for 8th-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

8. Los Angeles International Airports (LAX)

8. Los Angeles International Airports (LAX)

Passengers at Los Angeles International Airport
Passengers at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo: Edward Kerns II/MediaPunch/IPX (AP)

In 2023, 80.2% of the California airport’s flights departed on time. That’s a slight downgrade from the 80.8% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which made it the 6th-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

7. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

7. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

Passengers at Philadelphia International Airport
Passengers at Philadelphia International Airport
Photo: Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer (AP)

In 2023, 81.1% of the Pennsylvania airport’s flights departed on time. That’s a slight upgrade from the 80.8% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which was good for 5th-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

6. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

6. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Passengers at Washington Dulles International Airport
Passengers at Washington Dulles International Airport
Photo: Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu (Getty Images)

In 2023, 81.4% of the Virginia airport’s flights departed on time. That’s a slight upgrade from the 79.2% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which made it the 10th-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

5. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

5. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Passengers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Photo: Andrew Harnik (Getty Images)

In 2023, 81.5% of the Virginia airport’s flights departed on time. That’s a big upgrade from the 75% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which was good for 18th-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

4. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

4. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Passengers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
Passengers at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport
Photo: Matthew Hatcher (Getty Images)

In 2023, 81.9% of the Michigan airport’s flights departed on time. That’s a slight upgrade from the 81.4% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which was good for 3rd-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

3. Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

3. Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

Passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Photo: David Ryder (Getty Images)

In 2023, 82.7% of the Washington state airport’s flights departed on time. That’s an upgrade from the 80.7% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which was good for 7th-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

2. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

2. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Passengers at Salt Like City International Airport
Passengers at Salt Like City International Airport
Photo: EyesWideOpen (Getty Images)

In 2023, 83.1% of the Utah airport’s flights departed on time. That’s a slight downgrade from the 83.5% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which made it the most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

1. Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

1. Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

Passengers at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport
Passengers at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport
Photo: Abbie Parr (AP)

In 2023, 83.2% of the Minnesota airport’s flights departed on time. That’s an upgrade from the 81.3% on-time departure rate the airport saw in 2022, which was good for 4th-most on-time airport that year.

Advertisement

12 / 12