Hackers ruined everyone's weekend at a major international airport

America’s 11th-busiest airport had a rough weekend. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was saddled with extensive delays on Saturday and Sunday after what authorities believe to be a technological intrusion took down several of its computer systems.

“Earlier this morning the Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack,” the airport said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “The Port isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service and do not have an estimated time for return.”

The plane-tracking website FlightAware says that SeaTac had few cancelled flights, but experienced severe delays. Fifty-three percent of its departing flights took off later than expected, and that figure hit 46% for incoming flights.

By Sunday night, the airport was still reporting delays and urging passengers to give themselves more time than usual to make their flights because phone and baggage-checking systems were not fully functional. Thirty-six percent of departing flights were late, as were 30% of arrivals.

Things seem to be running smoothly so far Monday morning, but the airport’s website remains inaccessible. The Seattle Times reports that there is no immediately available estimate for a return to full service.