Air and Space

Hackers ruined everyone's weekend at a major international airport

A cyberattack took down Seattle-Tacoma's website and disrupted several computer systems

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A 2021 photo of passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
A 2021 photo of passengers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
Photo: Ted S. Warren (AP)

America’s 11th-busiest airport had a rough weekend. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was saddled with extensive delays on Saturday and Sunday after what authorities believe to be a technological intrusion took down several of its computer systems.

Suggested Reading

The 7 safest cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Anthropic's new Claude, Google's coding assistant, and Tencent's 'thinking' AI: This week's AI launches
Skype signs off: How Microsoft's video platform went wrong as others zoomed by
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 7 safest cars to buy right now, according to Consumer Reports
Anthropic's new Claude, Google's coding assistant, and Tencent's 'thinking' AI: This week's AI launches
Skype signs off: How Microsoft's video platform went wrong as others zoomed by
Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

“Earlier this morning the Port of Seattle experienced certain system outages indicating a possible cyberattack,” the airport said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “The Port isolated critical systems and is in the process of working to restore full service and do not have an estimated time for return.”

Advertisement

Related Content

An airport actually put a time limit on how long you can hug your friends and family
Welcome to a town where cars share the roads with planes

Related Content

An airport actually put a time limit on how long you can hug your friends and family
Welcome to a town where cars share the roads with planes

The plane-tracking website FlightAware says that SeaTac had few cancelled flights, but experienced severe delays. Fifty-three percent of its departing flights took off later than expected, and that figure hit 46% for incoming flights.

Advertisement

By Sunday night, the airport was still reporting delays and urging passengers to give themselves more time than usual to make their flights because phone and baggage-checking systems were not fully functional. Thirty-six percent of departing flights were late, as were 30% of arrivals.

Advertisement

Things seem to be running smoothly so far Monday morning, but the airport’s website remains inaccessible. The Seattle Times reports that there is no immediately available estimate for a return to full service.