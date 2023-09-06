Akoustis: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $8.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $63.6 million, or $1 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.1 million.

The company's shares closed at $1.65. A year ago, they were trading at $4.10.

