Allegiant Air is adding dozens of cheap new routes as Spirit goes bankrupt. Here's where they are

One of the smaller U.S. airlines just announced a major expansion.

The budget carrier Allegiant Air (ALGT-5.25% ) said Tuesday that it was bringing 44 new routes online, in what the company said was one of the largest enlargements in its history.

“We’re excited to announce that Allegiant is expanding nationwide, offering even more travel options to our customers,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s chief commercial officer, in a statement accompanying to news. “These additions reflect our ongoing commitment to meet customer demand. By connecting more cities, we’re making it easier for travelers to visit family and friends, access top leisure destinations, and create new memories.”

Many of the routes are between smaller destinations, such as Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Huntington, West Virginia or Grand Rapids, Michigan and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Though out-of-the-way, they’re cheap: Allegiant says many of the one-way fares will cost less than $100.

Allegiant is a low-fare airline that makes a lot of its money from things other than its passengers’ tickets. Its annual report last year said that nearly half of its revenue came from “ancillary” revenue driven by things like seat upgrades and snacks. But some flyers are willing to make that trade-off.

“Our research shows that customers increasingly want affordability and convenience when they fly,” Wells said in the release. “Our low-cost fares and nonstop flights make Allegiant a top choice for leisure travelers.”

The announcement comes as another budget airline, Spirit (SAVE), goes bankrupt.