Amazon's top 10 Big Spring Sale deals

Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Retail

Apple Carplay screens, Sony headphones, and a robotic pool cleaner are among the deals available

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image: David Ryder (Getty Images)

Amazon’s (AMZN) Big Spring Sale 2025 is just around the corner, running from March 25 through 31, giving shoppers an opportunity to score big deals across a wide range of categories.

Customers can expect discounts on everything from fashion and beauty to outdoor furniture, gardening supplies, and home essentials. Some items will see up to 40% off, including apparel, beauty products, and travel gear. Lawn and grilling equipment, home storage, and bedding is also marked down, with up to 35% off.

This spring event follows the massive success of Cyber Monday, which beat Black Friday in consumer spending, with over $13 billion that day alone. Last year, Amazon’s Prime Day also set records, with the two-day event generating over $14 billion in online sales.

While the event is open to all customers, Prime members get extra perks, including additional discounts and early access to deals. A “Prime Spring Deal” badge will indicate member-only offers.

In addition to regular deals, Amazon is also offering 50% off Amazon Haul purchases for a limited time as it seeks to compete with its ultra-low cost competitors Shein and Temu.

We’ve compiled a list of Amazon’s top 10 Big Spring sale items.

1. Amazon Fire TV Stick

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Image: Phillip Faraone / Stringer (Getty Images)
  • Spring sale price: $30
2. Sony Headphones

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Spring sale price: $328
3. Apple Carplay screen

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Image: Harold Cunningham / Stringer (Getty Images)
  • Spring sale price: $63
4. Amazon Tablet

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)
  • Spring sale price: $95
5. Blink mini 2

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Screenshot: Amazon
  • Spring sale price: $38
6. Stanley Quencher H2.0 tumbler

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Spring sale price: $26
7. Starbucks coffee roast

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Image: Tim Boyle / Staff (Getty Images)
  • Spring sale price: $20
8. Serwall rocking chair set

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Screenshot: Amazon
  • Spring sale price: $187
9. Greenworks lawn mower

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Screenshot: Amazon
  • Spring sale price: $225
10. Proteus robotic pool vacuum cleaner

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Big Spring Sale deals
Image: Amazon (Getty Images)
  • Spring sale price: $800
