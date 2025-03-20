Amazon's top 10 Big Spring Sale deals

Amazon’s (AMZN) Big Spring Sale 2025 is just around the corner, running from March 25 through 31, giving shoppers an opportunity to score big deals across a wide range of categories.

Customers can expect discounts on everything from fashion and beauty to outdoor furniture, gardening supplies, and home essentials. Some items will see up to 40% off, including apparel, beauty products, and travel gear. Lawn and grilling equipment, home storage, and bedding is also marked down, with up to 35% off.

This spring event follows the massive success of Cyber Monday, which beat Black Friday in consumer spending, with over $13 billion that day alone. Last year, Amazon’s Prime Day also set records, with the two-day event generating over $14 billion in online sales.

While the event is open to all customers, Prime members get extra perks, including additional discounts and early access to deals. A “Prime Spring Deal” badge will indicate member-only offers.

In addition to regular deals, Amazon is also offering 50% off Amazon Haul purchases for a limited time as it seeks to compete with its ultra-low cost competitors Shein and Temu.

We’ve compiled a list of Amazon’s top 10 Big Spring sale items.