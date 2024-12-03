Cyber Monday beats Black Friday once again

Cyber Monday has once again claimed the title of the biggest shopping day of the year, reinforcing its dominance over Black Friday and setting a new benchmark for online retail.

This year, U.S. consumers spent a record-breaking $13.3 billion on Monday, surpassing Adobe’s (ADBE-1.49% ) initial expectations of $13.2 billion, and marking a 7.3% increase from last year.

Vivek Pandya, Adobe’s lead analyst, said that Cyber Monday wasn’t just about big deals — it also became a “last call” for shoppers eager to grab final savings after taking advantage of early offers on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

A closer look at the data reveals the wide-reaching appeal of Cyber Monday’s discounts, with categories like electronics, toys, and apparel leading the charge. Toys emerged as the clear winner, with online sales soaring 680%. Popular items included Harry Potter toys, LEGO city sets, Playstation (SONY+0.66% ) 5 consoles, and games like Super Smash Bros.

Cyber Monday also capped off a strong Cyber Week, with online sales totaling $41.1 billion over five days, marking a 8.2% year-over-year increase.

The surge on Cyber Monday reflects a continued shift in consumer behavior, with the convenience of online shopping taking center stage. Mobile devices are now the dominant channel. A staggering 57% of online sales on Cyber Monday — totaling $7.6 billion — came through mobile, up 13.3% from last year. Just five years ago, mobile sales accounted for only 33% of Cyber Monday’s total sales.

With inflation still affecting many households, another key trend was the rise of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options, which hit an all-time high on Cyber Monday, driving $991.2 million in sales.

While the shift to online shopping is clear, brick-and-mortar stores haven’t lost all of their appeal. Locations like Apple (AAPL-0.41% ), Target (TGT-1.99% ), and HomeGoods (TJX-1.92% ) saw a significant rise in foot traffic during Black Friday, according to foot traffic analytics firm Placer.ai. Meanwhile, traditional electronic stores saw the biggest decline in traffic this year, dropping 16.5% compared to last year.

Nonetheless, the ease of browsing and buying from the comfort of home remains a major draw, and Cyber Monday’s continued growth makes one thing clear: The future of retail is undeniably digital.