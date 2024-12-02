Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
Amazon, Walmart, and Target's top 10 Cyber Monday deals

Apple AirPods, Oura rings, and Harry Potter LEGO sets are some of the items on sale

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The dust may have settled from Black Friday, but Cyber Monday is still here – and retail giants like Amazon, Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) are all offering discounts across every category.

Online shoppers can score big on everything from tech to toys, including popular items like Apple (AAPL) AirPods, smartwatches, espresso machines, skin care bundles, PlayStation (SONY) 5 consoles, and LEGO sets.

According to Adobe (ADBE) Analytics, the holiday shopping season — encompassing Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday — is expected to generate $40.6 billion in sales, making up about 17% of overall holiday sales. Cyber Monday is set to surpass Black Friday’s $10.8 billion in online spending.

Vivek Pandya, Adobe’s lead analyst said that because “mobile, AI, and chatbots are reshaping consumer behavior, we expect online sales to continue growing in the years ahead.”

Moreover, with inflation still impacting consumer spending and families more mindful of their budgets, Cyber Monday sales have become a crucial opportunity for those looking to upgrade their tech or homes.

We’ve rounded up Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Cyber Monday deals. Let’s dive in.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: AdrianHancu (Getty Images)
Beats Studio Pro headphones

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: picture alliance (Getty Images)
L’or Barista System Coffee and Espresso Machine

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: Guido Mieth (Getty Images)
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)
  • Amazon: $335
  • Walmart: Not sold
  • Target: $349
LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Owlery

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: abalcazar (Getty Images)
PlayStation 5 Pro Console

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: Future Publishing (Getty Images)
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and Mop

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Illustration: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
CosRx Snail Serum

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Screenshot: Target
AncestryDNA test kit

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: Geography Photos (Getty Images)
Superfit 2-in-1 treadmill

Image for article titled Amazon, Walmart, and Target&#39;s top 10 Cyber Monday deals
Image: Phynart Studio (Getty Images)
