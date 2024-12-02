The dust may have settled from Black Friday, but Cyber Monday is still here – and retail giants like Amazon, Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) are all offering discounts across every category.

Online shoppers can score big on everything from tech to toys, including popular items like Apple (AAPL) AirPods, smartwatches, espresso machines, skin care bundles, PlayStation (SONY) 5 consoles, and LEGO sets.

According to Adobe (ADBE) Analytics, the holiday shopping season — encompassing Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday — is expected to generate $40.6 billion in sales, making up about 17% of overall holiday sales. Cyber Monday is set to surpass Black Friday’s $10.8 billion in online spending.

Vivek Pandya, Adobe’s lead analyst said that because “mobile, AI, and chatbots are reshaping consumer behavior, we expect online sales to continue growing in the years ahead.”

Moreover, with inflation still impacting consumer spending and families more mindful of their budgets, Cyber Monday sales have become a crucial opportunity for those looking to upgrade their tech or homes.

We’ve rounded up Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Cyber Monday deals. Let’s dive in.