Walmart's top 10 Black Friday deals

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, Walmart (WMT) is offering deals across numerous categories.

Shoppers can expect lower prices on electronics, apparel, household goods, baby items, personal care products, and auto maintenance tools. Featured items include Beats (AAPL) headphones, Apple AirPods, robot vacuums, travel luggage, and kids’ tablets, which are all marked down for the event.

This year, holiday sales are projected to reach nearly $1 trillion, a 3.5% increase over the last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Walmart shoppers have a chance to score deals on both practical items and more extravagant gifts. While Black Friday discounts are available to all customers, Walmart’s loyalty members get exclusive perks, including early access to online deals. Additionally, Walmart is introducing “deal drops” and an AI shopping assistant to assist customers.

