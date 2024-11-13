Walmart's top 10 Black Friday deals

Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Apple AirPods, travel gear, and wine bar cabinets are among the many Black Friday deals available at Walmart

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Alexander Farnsworth (Getty Images)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, Walmart (WMT) is offering deals across numerous categories.

Shoppers can expect lower prices on electronics, apparel, household goods, baby items, personal care products, and auto maintenance tools. Featured items include Beats (AAPL) headphones, Apple AirPods, robot vacuums, travel luggage, and kids’ tablets, which are all marked down for the event.

This year, holiday sales are projected to reach nearly $1 trillion, a 3.5% increase over the last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

Walmart shoppers have a chance to score deals on both practical items and more extravagant gifts. While Black Friday discounts are available to all customers, Walmart’s loyalty members get exclusive perks, including early access to online deals. Additionally, Walmart is introducing “deal drops” and an AI shopping assistant to assist customers.

We’ve rounded up the top 10 Walmart Black Friday deals. Let’s dive in. And check out 10 top Amazon Black Friday deals here, and 10 top Target Black Friday deals here.

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

Apple iPhone 13, now $400, down from $449. ($200 if customers activate a qualifying plan in-store.)

AirPods (3rd Generation)

AirPods (3rd Generation)

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Seremin (Getty Images)

AirPods, 3rd generation, now $94, down from $169.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: South China Morning Post (Getty Images)

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, now $69, down from $200.

Shark Robot Vacuum

Shark Robot Vacuum

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Yuliia Kokosha (Getty Images)

Shark IQ 2-in-1 robot vacuum, now $188, down from $380.

Travelhouse Luggage Set

Travelhouse Luggage Set

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Screenshot: Walmart (Getty Images)

Travelhouse 4-piece Hardshell luggage set, now $95, down from $500.

Smart TV with Roku TV

Smart TV with Roku TV

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: The Washington Post (Getty Images)

TCL 75" Class S4 LED Smart TV with Roku (ROKU) TV, now $378, down from $498.

Contixo Kids Tablet

Contixo Kids Tablet

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Contixo 7" Kids Tablet, now $46, down from $81.

EvaStar Home Wine Bar Cabinet

EvaStar Home Wine Bar Cabinet

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: YinYang (Getty Images)

EvaStar Home Wine Bar Cabinet, now $70, down from $200.

Granitestone Nonstick Pots and Pans

Granitestone Nonstick Pots and Pans

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: chas53 (Getty Images)

Granitestone Nonstick Pots and Pans 20-piece Set, now $110, down from $250.

Maybelline ‘Age Rewind’ Concealer

Maybelline ‘Age Rewind’ Concealer

Image for article titled Walmart&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Maybelline (OR) “Instant Age Rewind” Concealer, now $8.80, down from $10.

