Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Amazon's top 10 Black Friday deals

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Business News

Amazon's top 10 Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2, wine racks, and carry-on luggage are among the many Black Friday deals available on Amazon

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: HJBC (Getty Images)

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and Amazon (AMZN) is offering discounts across a wide range of categories, giving shoppers a chance to score big on deals.

Advertisement

Customers can expect markdowns on tech gadgets, household essentials, kids’ toys, travel gear, and cosmetics. Items such as Apple’s (AAPL) AirPods Pro, wine racks, carry-on luggage, and Maybelline (LRLCY) lipstick are among the many deals available.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales are expected to rise by up to 3.5% this year, potentially reaching as high as $989 billion.

Whether shoppers are searching for practical gifts or looking to splurge a little, the year’s sales present a prime opportunity to shop and save. And while Black Friday deals are available to all Amazon customers, Prime members often get extra perks, like early access to select deals – sometimes up to 30 minutes ahead of the general public.

We’ve rounded up 10 top Amazon Black Friday deals. Let’s take a look. And check out 10 top Walmart Black Friday deals here, and 10 top Target Black Friday deals here.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: What Hi-Fi Magazine (Getty Images)

AirPods Pro 2, now $189, down from $249.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Apple iPad, 9th Gen

Apple iPad, 9th Gen

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Future Publishing (Getty Images)

iPad (9th generation), now $199, down from $329.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Sony Soundbar

Sony Soundbar

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Amazon

Sony (SONY) soundbar, now $98, down from $130.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

American Tourister, 28-inch

American Tourister, 28-inch

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Amazon

American Tourister (SMSEY), 28-inch, now $125, down from $180.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Hover-1 Astro Hoverboard

Hover-1 Astro Hoverboard

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Amazon

Hover-1, now $130, down from $250.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Oster Air Fryer, 4 quart

Oster Air Fryer, 4 quart

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Amazon

Oster (NWL) Air Fryer, now $80, down from $110.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

X-cosrack stackable wine rack

X-cosrack stackable wine rack

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: OwenPrice (Getty Images)

X-cosrack wine rack, now $50, down from $60

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Maybelline Lipstick

Maybelline Lipstick

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Mike Kemp (Getty Images)

Maybelline Lipstick, now $11.28, down from $15.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Vortex Optics Youth Binoculars

Vortex Optics Youth Binoculars

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Westend61 (Getty Images)

Vortex Optics Youth Binoculars, now $59, down from $62.43

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Blink Outdoor 4 home security camera

Blink Outdoor 4 home security camera

Image for article titled Amazon&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: T3 Magazine (Getty Images)

Blink Outdoor security camera, now $40, down from $100.

Advertisement