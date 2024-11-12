Amazon's top 10 Black Friday deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here, and Amazon (AMZN) is offering discounts across a wide range of categories, giving shoppers a chance to score big on deals.



Customers can expect markdowns on tech gadgets, household essentials, kids’ toys, travel gear, and cosmetics. Items such as Apple’s (AAPL) AirPods Pro, wine racks, carry-on luggage, and Maybelline (LRLCY) lipstick are among the many deals available.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales are expected to rise by up to 3.5% this year, potentially reaching as high as $989 billion.

Whether shoppers are searching for practical gifts or looking to splurge a little, the year’s sales present a prime opportunity to shop and save. And while Black Friday deals are available to all Amazon customers, Prime members often get extra perks, like early access to select deals – sometimes up to 30 minutes ahead of the general public.

