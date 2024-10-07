How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
About
Money & Markets

Items such as Amazon's Fire TV Sticks, snail mucin serum, and air fryers are priced under $50

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Illustration: SOPA (Getty Images)

Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day is just around the corner, set for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, offering shoppers a chance to snag deals. With a plethora of discounts across categories, this year’s event will feature markdowns on tech, household goods, and children’s toys.

Earlier this year, during Amazon’s first iteration of this two-day event, consumers focused on practical items, such Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Premier Protein (BRBR) Shakes, and Glad (CLX) trash bags.

During this October event, which Amazon has branded as “Prime Big Deal Days,” shoppers can expect savings on popular products such as blender sets, baby monitors, and lego sets. The e-commerce giant has already started discounting items.

Household essentials will also be on sale, with air fryers and rapid egg cookers up for grabs. Additionally, beauty products, such as skincare serum, will be part of the discounts.

With a trove of options to choose from, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best deals on Amazon under $50 across various categories. Let’s take a look — and happy shopping.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Nathan Stirk (Getty Images)

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% off, selling for $25.

Magic bullet blender set

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon (Getty Images)

The Magic Bullet (NWL) Blender in a small, silver, 11-piece set is 20% off, selling for $40.

Amazon Basic paper shredder

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Basic’s 8-sheet paper shredder is 8% off, retailing for $33.

COSRX snail serum

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon

CORSRX’s snail mucin serum is 41% off, selling for about $15.

Vinchef nonstick skillet

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon

The Vinchef nonstick 11-inch deep frying pan is 27% off, selling for about $50.

DASH electric air fryer

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon

The “Tasti-Crisp” air fryer is 20% off, selling for $40. Prices may vary by color.

DASH rapid egg cooker

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon

The rapid electric egg cooker, with a six-egg capacity, is 16% off, selling for $16.

TOLOCO Massage Gun

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon

The deep-tissue massage gun is 33% off, selling for $40.

nooie Baby Monitor

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon
  • The nooie baby monitor, which can also be used with WiFi to monitor pets indoor, is 30%, selling for $50.
LEGO ‘Batcycle’ set

Image for article titled The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50
Image: Courtesy of Amazon

The Batman-inspired toy-building kit is 26% off, selling for $37.

