The top 10 Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day is just around the corner, set for Tuesday and Wednesday this week, offering shoppers a chance to snag deals. With a plethora of discounts across categories, this year’s event will feature markdowns on tech, household goods, and children’s toys.



Earlier this year, during Amazon’s first iteration of this two-day event, consumers focused on practical items, such Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Premier Protein (BRBR) Shakes, and Glad (CLX) trash bags.

During this October event, which Amazon has branded as “Prime Big Deal Days,” shoppers can expect savings on popular products such as blender sets, baby monitors, and lego sets. The e-commerce giant has already started discounting items.

Household essentials will also be on sale, with air fryers and rapid egg cookers up for grabs. Additionally, beauty products, such as skincare serum, will be part of the discounts.

With a trove of options to choose from, we’ve compiled a list of the 10 best deals on Amazon under $50 across various categories. Let’s take a look — and happy shopping.