Amazon's next Prime Day is coming fast

Amazon (AMZN+0.37% ) wants to build on the massive success of its Prime Day event with a similar sales event this fall called “Prime Big Deal Days,” scheduled to take place Oct. 8-9.



The two-day event will offer discounts and exclusive deals, much like Prime Day, and is intended to kick off the holiday shopping season. The event continues Amazon’s tradition of hosting major sales events in October over the past two years.

During the event, shoppers can expect big discounts on winter fashion, Halloween costumes, electronics, and everyday essentials. Prime members can save up to 40% on items like sweaters and get deals starting at $5 on costumes and accessories.

New deals will appear every five minutes for Prime members once the discount extravaganza starts at 12:01 a.m. pacific time, a move aimed at keeping the shopping frenzy alive throughout the event. Savings on electronics like Beats (AAPL+0.52% ) headphones and Fujifilm (FUJIY-0.64% ) cameras will also be featured.

Jamil Ghani, the vice president of Prime Worldwide, highlighted the value of the Prime membership, saying it offers “unbeatable deals” and benefits like “unlimited fast, free delivery” on over 300 million products.

Earlier this year, Amazon introduced its AI shopping assistant, Rufus, to assist customers with questions on products and comparisons.

Following a record breaking $14.2 billion in sales from Prime Day, Amazon could get another big sales boost from its Big Deals Day. That’s partly because mobile shopping is expected to dominate as more customers use their smartphones for purchases.

Prime Big Deal Days will extend beyond the U.S., and will also reach customers in countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K.



Separately, Amazon announced on Monday that it would end remote work and require employees to be in the office five days a week, a decision that has disappointed many workers.