Amazon wants employees to come to the office — and stay there

Amazon no longer wants its corporate employees to side-step office hours.



Business Insider, citing individuals with knowledge of the situation, said that Amazon is keeping a tab on the number of hours corporate employees spend in the office. Select teams, including the company’s retail and cloud computing divisions, were notified through Slack messages that they would need to be in for at least two hours, should they want their attendance to count, the publication added, noting that other teams would need to be in for at least six.

Amazon’s return-to-office (RTO) policy ramp up is aimed at preventing “coffee badging” — a practice where employees badge in, grab coffee, then leave —Insider later said.

The e-commerce giant has been met with employee push back regarding its RTO policies. In August 2023, Amazon said that it would require employees be in three days a week, adding that it would start tracking employee attendance and sharing that record with employees who did not comply. At the time, Amazon’s chief executive Andy Jassy said that if employees could not “disagree and commit,” their place at Amazon was “probably not going to work out.”

Amazon’s latest move comes during its Prime Day event, which is expected to bolster sales by up to $14 billion over two days, marking one of the most lucrative times of the year for the retail giant and a major moment for the e-commerce industry.