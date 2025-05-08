Amazon Prime Day is a few weeks away, and the retail giant is already dropping deals.

Here's everything you need to know about Prime Day 2025

When is Amazon Prime Day this year? Amazon Prime Day runs from July 8 through July 11. This year marks the first time Amazon has made the event 96 hours instead of 48 hours. The company's splashiest sales push of the year originally lasted just one day, hence its name, but Amazon expanded it beyond 24 hours in 2017.

It comes as the Commerce Department reported last week that retail sales fell 0.9% in May, more than the 0.6% decline estimated. It’s a large drop-off from the 0.1% decrease in retail sales the country saw in April. Amazon seems to be hoping a longer event stacked with even more sales than usual can help it buck national trends.

How to access Prime Day deals To access Prime Day deals, you need to subscribe to Amazon Prime.

It costs $14.99 a month, or $139 a year, and gives you access to expedited shipping, among other perks.

Students and people ages 18-24 can get Prime for a discounted rate of $7.49 a month.

What's new with this year's Prime Day? For this upcoming Prime Day, Amazon is introducing “Today’s Big Deals,” which will be themed daily price drops across the four-day sale.

Are there early Prime Day deals? Yes. Technically, Amazon has already kicked off the event with early deals. If you head to its website, you can access some sales.

What are the downsides of Prime Day? While Prime Day is a great chance to get deals, it's not all sunshine and butterflies.

Amazon workers have said Prime Day creates difficult working conditions inside its warehouses. A report commissioned by Senator Bernie Sanders' office found last year that Prime Day is a "major source of injuries" for workers.

What to watch out for on Prime Day Take a second before ordering something that feels too good to be true.

Companies have been known to inflate prices of goods right before Prime Day, then offer major discounts during the event to make consumers think they're getting an incredible deal.

Gizmodo found many examples of companies hiking prices, including one that reportedly raised its prices by 750%, only to offer a 90% discount from the new, raised price.

Check other retailers' prices for the same product before you hit buy, if you think the deal seems too good be to true.