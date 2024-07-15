Retail

Amazon's Prime Day could give it a $14 billion boost

The two-day event has become a major industry wide e-commerce moment

By
Francisco Velasquez
Amazon on the opening day of a new distribution center in Augny, France.
Image: Sebastien Bozon/AFP (Getty Images)
Amazon’s Prime Day could boost its online sales to a new high this year.

According to Adobe Analytics data, during the two-day event, the e-commerce giant stands to drive $14 billion in online sales, setting a new record for the Prime Day event.

The report found that Day 1 of Prime Day is expected to be the biggest mobile shopping day of the year so far. During that day, Adobe forecasts Amazon to generate $7.1 billion in online sales. Meanwhile, Day 2 is expected to amass $6.9 billion in online sales.

The data compiled by Adobe analyzes online transactions that cover over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, 100 million stock keeping units (SKUs), and 18 product categories.

Amazon’s Prime Day has become a major industry-wide e-commerce moment—so much so that it’s prompted other retail giants like Target and Walmart to launch their own discount extravaganzas.

Even so, Amazon is likely to come out on top. According to Adobe, this year’s Prime Day sales will be boosted by steeper discounts, back-to-school shopping, and flexible payments methods, such as BNPL (buy now pay later).

Adobe said it expects electronics to have the biggest discounts at 22%, with other categories such as apparel (20%), home and furniture (17%), toys (15%), and televisions (14%), following closely behind.