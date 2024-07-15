Amazon's Prime Day could give it a $14 billion boost

Amazon’s Prime Day could boost its online sales to a new high this year.

According to Adobe Analytics data, during the two-day event, the e-commerce giant stands to drive $14 billion in online sales, setting a new record for the Prime Day event.

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever CC Share Subtitles Off

English Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever

The report found that Day 1 of Prime Day is expected to be the biggest mobile shopping day of the year so far. During that day, Adobe forecasts Amazon to generate $7.1 billion in online sales. Meanwhile, Day 2 is expected to amass $6.9 billion in online sales.

Advertisement

The data compiled by Adobe analyzes online transactions that cover over one trillion visits to U.S. retail sites, 100 million stock keeping units (SKUs), and 18 product categories.

Advertisement

Amazon’s Prime Day has become a major industry-wide e-commerce moment—so much so that it’s prompted other retail giants like Target and Walmart to launch their own discount extravaganzas.

Advertisement

Even so, Amazon is likely to come out on top. According to Adobe, this year’s Prime Day sales will be boosted by steeper discounts, back-to-school shopping, and flexible payments methods, such as BNPL (buy now pay later).

Adobe said it expects electronics to have the biggest discounts at 22%, with other categories such as apparel (20%), home and furniture (17%), toys (15%), and televisions (14%), following closely behind.