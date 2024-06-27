TikTok wants to compete with Amazon's Prime Day

TikTok is hoping its own summer shopping event can help it compete with Amazon’s Prime Day.



Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success. Here's how CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Costco's Kirkland brand became a massive financial success

The social media platform announced on Thursday that it is planning to launch “Deals for You Days,” on July 9 for U.S. users. The promotion, which did not include a concluding date, will offer discounts across thousands of categories including beauty, apparel, entertainment, home decor, and books.

Advertisement

TikTok’s announcement comes two days after Amazon said its “Prime Day” blowout sale would take place between July 16-17. Amazon, which first launched the mega deals event in 2015, has seen massive gains, and it has prompted other retailers, such as Walmart and Target, to get in on the bargain extravaganza.

Advertisement

This July, shoppers will have lots of options. Target is launching its “Target Circle Week” on July 7, which will run through July 13. Meanwhile, Walmart plans to start “Walmart Deals” week on July 8. The event, which it boasts will “bring back the heat,” concludes on July 11.

Advertisement

Getting in on the summer shopping craze could bode well for TikTok. The ByteDance-owned company has roughly 150 million American users. In September 2023, it launched TikTok Shop in an effort to get users to shop via its app, while also giving creators, brands and merchants the ability to sell their items more easily.

During the Deals for You Days event, TikTok merchants and creators will be able to particpate in content challenges and LIVE shopping events. Brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Benefit Cosmetics, and Too Faced, will be included in the lineup of markdowns.