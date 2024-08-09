Amazon just figured out a way to make you buy more

Amazon doesn’t want to interrupt shoppers using social media. In fact, it would rather they use the apps and shop at the same time.



The e-commerce giant has teamed up with TikTok and Pinterest to make it more convenient for users to shop directly from the social media apps without the need to leave the platforms, a move it hopes will boost revenue.

Users will need to link their TikTok or Pinterest accounts to their Amazon account, and once they’re in-sync, they’ll be able to buy that item directly from Amazon while still being in either of the social media apps.

The linked accounts will allow U.S. users to see “real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details,” an Amazon spokesperson told Quartz in an email.

Should users want to opt out of the tech tie-up shopping experience, they can unlink their Amazon account inside of TikTok’s app settings.

In July, Pinterest reported second quarter earnings in which it highlighted that the number of global monthly active users (MAUs) had increased by 12% year-over-year to 522 million users.

Bill Ready, Pinterest’s chief executive officer, said that was partly due to Pinterest gaining market share with big advertisers, like Amazon, it’s first partner for third-party ads.

Amazon’s latest move reflects the growing trend of in-app shopping in the U.S. and builds on similar partnerships it already has with Meta and Snap.

Even though TikTok describes the collaboration as offering a “seamless and fun shopping experience,” while Pinterest extends the existing partnership with Amazon for inventory ad support, it is nonetheless a bold and smart move from Amazon.

In July, Amazon posted record setting numbers for its Prime Day event, which topped $14.2 billion during the two-day blitz.