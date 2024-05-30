Amazon is getting tighter with Grubhub to win food delivery

Amazon wants to be a leading player in food delivery and its aiming to do so by by expanding its Grubhub partnership, the e-commerce giant said Thursday.

Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials

Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials CC Share Subtitles Off

English Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials

Amazon Prime members, who pay an annual fee of $139, will automatically get a free Grubhub+ subscription, which usually costs $120 a year. Grubhub+ customers aren’t charged for delivery on orders over $12 and also get other perks.

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to build on our successful collaboration with Amazon and bring more convenience to Amazon customers by offering Grubhub’s network of hundreds of thousands of restaurants directly on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app,” Grubhub CEO Howard Migdal said.



Advertisement

Amazon said customers will be able to order from “hundreds of thousands of restaurants” nationwide without the need to download or switch to the Grubhub app.

Advertisement

Amazon’s expanded collaboration with Grubhub comes as the e-commerce giant competes with Big Retail rivals for inflation-weary consumers. Amazon, Walmart, and Target have all slashed prices in recent weeks. Target and Walmart both offer loyalty programs and food delivery services.

Read more: Big Retail’s hot summer thing: price cuts

In April, Amazon said that it was launching a cheaper grocery delivery program for Prime members and customers that use government-sponsored EBT cards. The retailer said that subscription service would be available to shoppers in more than 3,500 cities and towns nationwide, noting that Prime members would pay $9.99 a month, while customers using an EBT card would pay $4.99. In addition, Amazon said EBT card holders did not need to be Prime members to get access to the subscription.



Advertisement

And just this week, the company’s grocery subsidiary,Amazon Fresh said it would cut prices on 4,000 items by up to 30% on a rotating basis. The discounts would apply online and in stores, the company said, and would include markdowns on meat, seafood, and snacks.