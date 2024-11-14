Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Target's top 10 Black Friday deals

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Retail

Target's top 10 Black Friday deals

Apple AirPods, body massagers, and Taylor Swift's Eras Book are among the retailer's holiday offerings

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, Target (TGT) is offering deals across a variety of categories.

Advertisement

Consumers will find price cuts on tech gadgets, clothing, home goods, toys, and personal care items. Featured products include Apple’s (AAPL) AirPods, smart TVs, body massagers, travel accessories, soda makers, and Amazon (AMZN) tablets.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales are projected to reach nearly $1 trillion, marking a 3.5% increase over last year. Retailers like Target are aiming to capture a share of the spending with competitive pricing. In October, Target announced price cuts on 2,000 items, adding to the 5,000 products it marked down in May.

Target shoppers have the opportunity to snag deals on everyday essentials to more lavish gifts. While Black Friday discounts will be available to all shoppers, Target’s loyalty members receive additional benefits, including early access to online deals and unlimited same-day delivery.

For more gift ideas, be sure to check out our picks for the 10 top Amazon Black Friday deals here and the 10 top Walmart Black Friday deals here. Here are the top 10 Target Black Friday offerings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

AirPods Pro 2

AirPods Pro 2

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Peter Nicholls (Getty Images)

AirPods Pro 2, now $190, down from $250.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Apple iPad

Apple iPad

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: nyc russ (Getty Images)

Apple iPad 10.2 inch, now $350, down from $480.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Samsung 65" Smart TV

Samsung 65" Smart TV

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: picture alliance (Getty Images)

Samsung 65" Smart TV, now $4,500, down from $5,000.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Amazon Fire Max Tablet

Amazon Fire Max Tablet

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: What Hi-Fi Magazine (Getty Images)

Amazon Fire Max 11 Tablet, now $140, down from $230.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Pursonic 3 Massager

Pursonic 3 Massager

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: AndreyPopov (Getty Images)

Pursonic 3 Massager, now $30, down from $50.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

SodaStream Art Hold Soda maker

SodaStream Art Hold Soda maker

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: peepo (Getty Images)

SodaStream (PEP) soda maker, now $100, down from $160.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Beats Pill Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Beats Pill, now $130, down from $150.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Whisker Litter-Robot

Whisker Litter-Robot

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Dima Berlin (Getty Images)

Whisker Litter Robot, now $749, down from $800.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Patrick (Getty Images)

Hardside Carry On Spinner Suitcase, now $45, down from $90.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Taylor Swift’s Eras Book

Taylor Swift’s Eras Book

Image for article titled Target&#39;s top 10 Black Friday deals
Image: Target

Taylor Swift’s Era Book will go for $40.

In addition to the book, fans will be able to purchase physical copies of “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” for the first time since the album began streaming in April. The second part of the singer’s double album includes an extra 35 tracks and will be available on CD for $18 and on vinyl for $60.

Advertisement