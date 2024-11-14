Target's top 10 Black Friday deals

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just around the corner, Target (TGT) is offering deals across a variety of categories.



Advertisement

Consumers will find price cuts on tech gadgets, clothing, home goods, toys, and personal care items. Featured products include Apple’s (AAPL) AirPods, smart TVs, body massagers, travel accessories, soda makers, and Amazon (AMZN) tablets.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), holiday sales are projected to reach nearly $1 trillion, marking a 3.5% increase over last year. Retailers like Target are aiming to capture a share of the spending with competitive pricing. In October, Target announced price cuts on 2,000 items, adding to the 5,000 products it marked down in May.

Target shoppers have the opportunity to snag deals on everyday essentials to more lavish gifts. While Black Friday discounts will be available to all shoppers, Target’s loyalty members receive additional benefits, including early access to online deals and unlimited same-day delivery.

For more gift ideas, be sure to check out our picks for the 10 top Amazon Black Friday deals here and the 10 top Walmart Black Friday deals here. Here are the top 10 Target Black Friday offerings.