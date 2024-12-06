McDonald's E. coli case closed, Cyber Monday beats Black Friday, Chipotle price hikes: Retail news roundup

McDonald’s has officially resolved the E. coli outbreak linked to its restaurants, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. Black Friday officially went digital as shoppers embraced the convenience of online shopping. That, however, wasn’t enough to surpass Cyber Monday’s sales. Meanwhile, shopping in-person isn’t totally obsolete. Apple (AAPL) and Target were among holiday shopping winners. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.
Black Friday has officially gone digital as customers are embracing the convenience of online shopping.
Black Friday may be synonymous with online shopping, but this year, brick-and-mortar stores had their moment in the spotlight, too.
Cyber Monday has once again claimed the title of the biggest shopping day of the year, reinforcing its dominance over Black Friday and setting a new benchmark for online retail.
The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) is scaling back its ambitious plastic reduction goals, a shift that has put environmental groups on high alert.
