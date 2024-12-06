Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
McDonald's E. coli case closed, Cyber Monday beats Black Friday, Chipotle price hikes: Retail news roundup

Business News

McDonald's E. coli case closed, Cyber Monday beats Black Friday, Chipotle price hikes: Retail news roundup

Plus, Coca-Cola is drastically reducing its plastic commitments

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s E. coli case closed, Cyber Monday beats Black Friday, Chipotle price hikes: Retail news roundup
Graphic: Images: NurPhoto, David Dee Delgado, Annice Lyn, Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo

McDonald’s has officially resolved the E. coli outbreak linked to its restaurants, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention. Black Friday officially went digital as shoppers embraced the convenience of online shopping. That, however, wasn’t enough to surpass Cyber Monday’s sales. Meanwhile, shopping in-person isn’t totally obsolete. Apple (AAPL) and Target were among holiday shopping winners. Check out those stories and more retail news highlights from this week.

The McDonald’s E. Coli outbreak is over

A McDonald’s in Berlin.
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s has officially been resolved, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed in an update on Tuesday.

Black Friday went online more than ever before

A person speaks on a cellphone while carrying a shopping bag from Macys on November 29, 2024 in New York City.
Image: David Dee Delgado (Getty Images)

Black Friday has officially gone digital as customers are embracing the convenience of online shopping.

The winners and losers of Black Friday

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s E. coli case closed, Cyber Monday beats Black Friday, Chipotle price hikes: Retail news roundup
Image: Annice Lyn (Getty Images)

Black Friday may be synonymous with online shopping, but this year, brick-and-mortar stores had their moment in the spotlight, too.

Cyber Monday beats Black Friday once again

Amazon’s best-selling items during Cyber Monday at an Amazon fulfillment center on December 2, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.
Image: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo (Getty Images)

Cyber Monday has once again claimed the title of the biggest shopping day of the year, reinforcing its dominance over Black Friday and setting a new benchmark for online retail.

Walmart wants to help blind shoppers

Paula Margeson shops at Walmart using the Aira app service. Margeson has been blind for over 30 years.
Image: Walmart (Getty Images)

Walmart (WMT) wants to make it easier for blind and low vision shoppers to navigate its stores with a new pilot program.

Coca-Cola is cutting its plastic commitment, sparking criticism

Coca Cola displayed at a grocery store in San Rafael, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) is scaling back its ambitious plastic reduction goals, a shift that has put environmental groups on high alert.

Chipotle is raising prices again. What’s behind the hike?

A Chipotle restaurant in New York.
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

Chipotle (CMG) fans, brace yourselves: Burritos, bowls, and chips are about to cost more. The company is raising prices by 2% nationwide to offset rising costs.

Amazon, Walmart, and Target’s top 10 Cyber Monday deals

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s E. coli case closed, Cyber Monday beats Black Friday, Chipotle price hikes: Retail news roundup
Image: Bloomberg (Getty Images)

The dust may have settled from Black Friday, but Cyber Monday is still here – and retail giants like Amazon, Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) are all offering discounts across every category.

