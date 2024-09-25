Amazon workers want the company to reconsider the end of remote work

In This Story AMZN -4.48%

Amazon (AMZN-4.48% ) workers upset about the end of remote work are trying to get the company to reconsider.



Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail CC Share Subtitles Off

English Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail

Hundreds of workers at the e-commerce giant said in a survey that the policy announced last week mandating five days a week in the office will negatively affect their work and life, according to Fortune.

Advertisement

The survey commissioned by employees showed that the 5-day-in-office policy got an average rating of 1.4 on a one to five scale, with one being strongly dissatisfied and five being strongly satisfied.

Advertisement

“I work with people across many time zones,” one survey response reviewed by Fortune (TIME-2.25% ) read. “With RTO, they no longer have the flexibility to easily shift hours and collaborate. 3 day had an instant impact here, and 5 day will only be worse.”



Advertisement

Others said people actually had more time to work when they were remote because they didn’t waste time commuting.



In the wake of the policy change, some employees said they were looking for new jobs.

Advertisement

“Amazon has announced 5 day RTO, which is unfortunate because I’m interested in working for a living, not live-action role playing and virtue signaling,” CJ Felli, a system development engineer for Amazon Web Services, wrote on Linkedin. “If you have remote opportunities available, please message me. Nothing is off the table. I’d rather go back to school than work in an office again.”



The dissatisfaction comes as Amazon ended another remote work policy that allowed employees to work from any location within their country of employment for four weeks a year. Amazon originally had said this program would end, but didn’t give a start date. On Monday, it updated its guidance to say the program was ending immediately, Business Insider reported.

Advertisement

“They don’t want us here,” one worker told the outlet in response to the change, saying they suspect the new policy is meant to push employees out and reduce the headcount.

CEO Andy Jassy said he believes the new policy, which goes into effect on Jan. 2, 2025, will better set up Amazon “to invent, collaborate, and be connected enough to each other and our culture to deliver the absolute best for customers and the business.”