Amazon runs out of space, Starliner astronauts stay stuck in space, and wooing Trump: Tech news roundup

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly hitting pause on its return-to-office (RTO) plans due to a shortage of office space.
The company had originally planned to bring all employees back to the office five days a week starting Jan. 2, 2025, but certain locations are not yet prepared to accommodate the full workforce, according to Business Insider, which cites internal notifications.
The pair of astronauts who journeyed into space on the first crewed mission of Boeing’s Starliner are going to have to wait even longer to come back down to Earth.
Shortly after the 2016 election, the tech world’s biggest names largely didn’t care for Donald Trump. This time around, they can’t get enough of him.
“In the first term, everybody was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend,” the president-elect said Monday after announcing that Japanese investment firm Softbank plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S.
The Biden administration has approved two requests from California to enforce strict standards on emissions from gas-powered cars and trucks, setting the stage for a reversal by President-elect Donald Trump.
Alphabet-backed Waymo (GOOGL) is making its international debut, more than 15 years after the self-driving car startup was founded.
The autonomous vehicle company described its plans as a “road trip,” meant to collect data about the nuances of driving in Tokyo, including left-hand traffic and navigating in a densely populated urban environment. Waymo said the endeavor will help it learn how to serve Tokyo’s residents and work with local partners and policymakers.
9 / 11