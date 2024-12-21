Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Amazon runs out of space, Starliner astronauts stay stuck in space, and wooing Trump: Tech news roundup

News

Amazon runs out of space, Starliner astronauts stay stuck in space, and wooing Trump: Tech news roundup

Plus, Apple is working on a foldable iPhone in an apparent bid to keep up

Image for article titled Amazon runs out of space, Starliner astronauts stay stuck in space, and wooing Trump: Tech news roundup
Image: INA FASSBENDER (Getty Images), Photo: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP (Getty Images), Justin Sullivan (Getty Images), Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images), Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP (Getty Images), Waymo, Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu (Getty Images), Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)
Amazon doesn’t even have space for everyone it ordered back to the office

Image for article titled Amazon runs out of space, Starliner astronauts stay stuck in space, and wooing Trump: Tech news roundup
Image: INA FASSBENDER (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) is reportedly hitting pause on its return-to-office (RTO) plans due to a shortage of office space.

The company had originally planned to bring all employees back to the office five days a week starting Jan. 2, 2025, but certain locations are not yet prepared to accommodate the full workforce, according to Business Insider, which cites internal notifications.

The stranded Boeing Starliner astronauts will be stuck in space for even longer

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been in space for far longer than originally planned after issues with Boeing’s Starliner vehicle.
Photo: Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP (Getty Images)

The pair of astronauts who journeyed into space on the first crewed mission of Boeing’s Starliner are going to have to wait even longer to come back down to Earth.

‘Everybody wants to be my friend’: Tech CEOs can’t get enough of Donald Trump

Apple CEO Tim Cook is one of the latest major tech leaders to meet with President-elect Donald Trump
Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Shortly after the 2016 election, the tech world’s biggest names largely didn’t care for Donald Trump. This time around, they can’t get enough of him.

“In the first term, everybody was fighting me. In this term, everybody wants to be my friend,” the president-elect said Monday after announcing that Japanese investment firm Softbank plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S. 

Apple is working on a foldable iPhone

Image for article titled Amazon runs out of space, Starliner astronauts stay stuck in space, and wooing Trump: Tech news roundup
Photo: Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

After Huawei, Samsung, and Google’s (GOOGL) splashy entrances into the foldable smartphone market, it appears Apple (AAPL) is trying to get in on the action with a bendy phone of its own.

Biden gave a thumbs up to California’s move against gas-powered cars. Trump plans to kill it

President Joe Biden’s administration has set the stage for a legal fight between California and the upcoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Photo: Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP (Getty Images)

The Biden administration has approved two requests from California to enforce strict standards on emissions from gas-powered cars and trucks, setting the stage for a reversal by President-elect Donald Trump.

Google’s Waymo is going international

Waymo’s self-driving cars currently operate in a handful of U.S. cities, including Phoenix and San Francisco.
Photo: Waymo

Alphabet-backed Waymo (GOOGL) is making its international debut, more than 15 years after the self-driving car startup was founded.

The autonomous vehicle company described its plans as a “road trip,” meant to collect data about the nuances of driving in Tokyo, including left-hand traffic and navigating in a densely populated urban environment. Waymo said the endeavor will help it learn how to serve Tokyo’s residents and work with local partners and policymakers.

Amazon workers at 7 facilities are on strike just before the holidays

Thousands of Amazon workers are walking off the job to fight for better pay and working conditions.
Illustration: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

Amazon (AMZN) is facing the largest strike in its history as thousands of workers across the U.S. and Germany walk off the job just days ahead of the holidays.

Amazon ignored warnings about workplace injuries and manipulated data, Bernie Sanders-led probe says

More than two-thirds of Amazon’s warehouses have above-average injury rates for the industry, according to a new report.
More than two-thirds of Amazon’s warehouses have above-average injury rates for the industry, according to a new report.

Amazon (AMZN) manipulates its workplace injury data and rejected recommendations to improve safety conditions for its workers, according to a Senate investigation into labor rules at the U.S.’s largest online retailer.

Amazon might have a Christmas strike problem on its hands

Amazon workers across a handful of U.S. cities could walk off the job this month
Photo: Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu (Getty Images)

Thousands of Amazon (AMZN) workers are threatening to strike during the busy holiday season as they demand that the largest online retailer in the U.S. begin negotiating with the union representing them.

