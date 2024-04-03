Jeff Bezos dropped $90 million on his third mansion — on the same Miami island

Jeff Bezos is reportedly scooping up another multimillion-dollar property in the Sunshine State, expanding the Amazon founder’s expensive portfolio. Bezos, one of the world’s richest people, has agreed to pay about $90 million in an off-market purchase for a six-bedroom home on South Florida’s Indian Creek Island, Bloomberg reports.

Indian Creek Island is an exclusive, Miami-area enclave nicknamed “Billionaire Bunker.” Notable residents include Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Carl Icahn, and David Guetta.

Bloomberg, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter, reports that Bezos plans to live in his new mansion while he tears down the other houses he bought on the island.

Bezos — by one measure the world’s second richest person, with a net worth of $203 billion — bought two properties in Indian Creek Village last year. One is a waterfront estate he purchased for $68 million. The other is a 23,000-square-foot mansion originally listed for $85 million, although he bought it for $79 million.

In November, Bezos said he would move to Miami from Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered. The billionaire, who is engaged to news anchor Lauren Sánchez, said he was moving back to the city where he attended high school to be closer to his parents and his aerospace company, Blue Origin.

Since February, Bezos has sold about $8.5 billion worth of Amazon stock after not selling any shares in 2022 or 2023.

The reason is likely because Florida, unlike Washington state, doesn’t have a capital gains tax. By waiting to sell his stock until he moved out of Washington, Bezos is expected to have saved almost $600 million.

In addition to his properties on Indian Creek Island, Bezos owns homes in Washington, Beverly Hills, California, and Maui, Hawaii.