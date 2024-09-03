Amazon is adding more 'Just Walk Out' stores to NFL stadiums and college campuses

In This Story AMZN -1.15%

Amazon AMZN-1.15% plans to install more of its Just Walk Out technology at NFL stadiums and college campuses throughout the U.S. the fall, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.



Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

The move is intended to help fans and university students “skip the checkout line,” allowing quicker returns to game seats or studies, the e-commerce giant said.

Advertisement

As part of the expansion, Amazon is adding six new stores at Lumen Field in Seattle, where it first launched the cashier-free concept back in 2022, and seven stores at Commanders Field near Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, it’s opening its first store at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. With the additions, there are now more than 80 sports stadiums across the U.S., U.K., Australia and Canada that use the technology.

Advertisement

In the realm of higher education, Amazon has over 30 university stores around the world using the technology. This fall, students can expect to see the tech-enabled stores at several new campuses:

Emory University

University of Maine

Loyola University

Endicott University

Lindenwood University

Ursinus College

Texas Christian University (TCU)

University of Virginia

What is Just Walk Out Tech?

Just Walk Out technology is Amazon’s AI-powered system that lets shoppers pick up items and leave a store without going through traditional checkout lines. It uses sensors and computer vision to track purchases and automatically charges customers through their Amazon account. The technology is similar to that used in Dash carts, which Amazon has insisted in the past is not used to spy on shoppers.

Advertisement

Amazon first introduced Just Walk Out technology in 2018 at the opening of its Amazon Go Store in Seattle. By 2019, the technology had expanded to additional locations, including grocery stores and third party retailers. In 2024, it finally made its way to stadiums and college campus, despite earlier indications that it would be phased out of Amazon Fresh stores.