Emerging Technologies

Amazon says its new robot has a sense of touch

Typical robots are "numb and dumb," but Amazon says this new one has "finesse"

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Amazon says its new robot has a sense of touch
Photo: Amazon
In This Story
AMZN

Amazon (AMZN) announced Wednesday that it’s introducing first-of-their-kind robots with a sense of touch to its warehouses.

Suggested Reading

Ford is hiking prices on some cars — and blaming tariffs
Ford, Mattel, UPS, and more companies pulling their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Cisco has joined the quantum computing race
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Ford is hiking prices on some cars — and blaming tariffs
Ford, Mattel, UPS, and more companies pulling their earnings guidance because of tariff uncertainty
Cisco has joined the quantum computing race
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The robots, which the retail giant has named “Vulcan,” will make “workers’ jobs easier and safer while moving orders more efficiently,” the company said.

Advertisement

Related Content

Mercedes wants humanoid robots to take over 'physically demanding' work
The industries where AI-powered robots will arrive next, according to Nvidia

Related Content

Mercedes wants humanoid robots to take over 'physically demanding' work
The industries where AI-powered robots will arrive next, according to Nvidia

Aaron Parness, Amazon’s director of applied science, described typical robots as “numb and dumb,” which he says usually leads to them shutting upon “unexpected contact.”

Advertisement

“They often don’t even know they have hit something because they cannot sense it,” Parness said.

Advertisement

Vulcan, instead, is “not just seeing the world, it’s feeling it, enabling capabilities that were impossible for Amazon robots until now.”

The robots are meant to work alongside workers, not replace them, the company emphasized, and are already being used in a Spokane, Washington, facility and one in Germany.

Advertisement
Gif: Amazon

The company said the sense of touch allows Vulcan robots to pull things from crowded spaces that have “historically been challenging for robots that lack the natural dexterity of humans.” Now, the robots have “finesse” and are able to move items around to get what they need.

Advertisement

They will also replace the need for workers to reach things up high, which usually requires them to use a ladder.

Parness said the combination of Vulcan alongside workers “is better than either on their own.”