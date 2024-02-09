Amazon is streaming a Prime-exclusive NFL playoff game next year

To kick off Super Bowl weekend, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Amazon Prime will host a streaming-only National Football League (NFL) playoff game next season.



The deal comes after Peacock broke records by exclusively hosting an AFC wild-card game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. Kansas City won, and so did the NBCUniversal service: 23 million people tuned in, making it the most-streamed event in American history.

Live sports have become one of the hottest categories for streaming services looking to grow their respective customer bases. Last month Netflix announced a $5 billion deal to show WWE Monday Night Raw matches. Earlier this week, ESPN and Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery said they would be teaming up on a joint streaming venture for live sports.

Ironically, the Journal reports that Amazon originally had the rights to the game as part of the $1 billion-a-year deal it signed with the NFL in 2021, but decided against it at the time.

Amazon did not immediately return a request for comment about the report.