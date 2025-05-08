The Trump Organization announced Tuesday that it plans to launch a wireless phone service and a $499 gold smartphone in September.

The company, which is run by President Donald Trump's sons — Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. — called the upcoming mobile plan a “bold new wireless service for Americans."

Trump Mobile will offer a contract called "The 47 Plan," which provides unlimited talk, text, and data for $47.45 a month, among other features. The Trump Organization also said it will release the T1 Phone in August, a gold smartphone that resembles an iPhone in appearance and runs Android 15 — a version of Google's operating system that debuted in 2024.

The products are essentially licensing deals. In its press release for the announcement, Trump Mobile said its offerings were “not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

It added that Trump Mobile uses the Trump "name and trademark pursuant to the terms of a limited license agreement," which can be terminated.

Trump Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), which means its service is powered by preexisting wireless infrastructure. In this case, the Trump family venture indicated it's buying capacity from all three major carriers — Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. Competitive MVNO unlimited plans, such as those from Boost Mobile and Spectrum, can go for $30 per month or less.

Donald Trump Jr., the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said Trump Mobile is part of a push to “put America first.”

“Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve,” he added.

The mobile service is the most recent attempt by the president’s children to profit off the Trump name while he is in office; it follows crypto ventures, Trump gold clubs, and other licensing deals, many of which have increased greatly in value since the president’s reelection.

Many of the deals have sparked outrage from Democrats in Congress, who have said that the Trump Organization's business dealings happening alongside the president's time in office amount to corruption.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, who is leading an investigation into Trump’s crypto ties, said recently that “Donald Trump is selling cryptocurrency like snake oil in the Wild West, and he’s put a for sale sign on the White House for his meme coin.”

—Shannon Carroll contributed to this article.