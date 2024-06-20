News

Amazon is getting rid of plastic packaging

Paper filler replacement is already in use in 95% of shipments in North America

By
Miranda Neubauer
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Amazon is getting rid of plastic packaging
Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images (Getty Images)
In This Story
AMZN-2.58%

Amazon plans to fully remove plastic air pillows from packaging in North America by the end of the year, the company announced Thursday.

Suggested Reading

The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
U.S. tech companies dominate as the most valuable brands in the world. Here are the top 10
The 5 most miserable cities in America
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

The 5 states that spend the most on clothes — and the 5 that spend the least
U.S. tech companies dominate as the most valuable brands in the world. Here are the top 10
The 5 most miserable cities in America
Gap is betting Old Navy and AI will help solidify its position in retail
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Amazon previously had announced such a plan last year, but hadn’t set a date.

The company already has replaced 95% of its plastic air pillows in North American packaging with paper filler.

Advertisement

Related Content

Amazon says its plastic packaging can be recycled. It usually isn’t
Amazon stock slips as a gloomy outlook overshadows strong earnings

Related Content

Amazon says its plastic packaging can be recycled. It usually isn’t
Amazon stock slips as a gloomy outlook overshadows strong earnings

“We are working towards full removal in North America by end of year and will continue to innovate, test, and scale in order to prioritize curbside recyclable materials,” Pat Lindner, VP of Mechatronics and Sustainable Packaging said in a statement.

Advertisement

Amazon first began testing eliminating the plastic packaging in an automated fulfillment center in Ohio last year, which provided insights that made it possible to make the switch for 95% of its shipments in less than a year.

Advertisement

“Through our testing of paper filler — which included an assessment by a third-party engineer lab — we discovered that it offers the same, if not better, protection to products than plastic air pillows,” Amazon said in a statement. “The paper filler is also curbside recyclable, making it easier for our customers to recycle at home, and made from 100% percent recycled content.”

Amazon says the efforts will allow it to avoid nearly 15 billion plastic air pillows annually, including in nearly all of its customer deliveries for this July’s Prime Day.