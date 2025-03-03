Amazon's buzzing delivery drones drove a town to fight back

Prime Air, Amazon’s (AMZN-3.65% ) drone program, is still struggling to get off the ground more than 11 years after Jeff Bezos first teased half-hour deliveries in a publicity stunt on 60 Minutes.



As holiday shopping peaked in 2013, the Amazon cofounder showcased delivery octocopters and declared that the effort “will work, [...] will happen, and it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

But Amazon hasn’t made it look all that fun in the years since; extreme heat, policy roadblocks, and now unrest over drone noise seem to be altogether holding back Bezos’ vision of delivering much of Amazon’s catalog by air, according to Wired.

Amazon has tested drones in the U.S. and Europe, but the retail giant hadn’t faced much pushback over its drone hubs until last year in College Station, Texas, where residents reportedly likened the sounds emitted by Amazon’s 80-pound-or-so drones to “flying chainsaws” and ceaseless leaf blowing. When Amazon proposed expanding its flying in College Station last year, residents, homeowners’ groups, and even the mayor reportedly pushed back; locals hit the Federal Aviation Administration with around 150 comments challenging the expansion, which would have doubled daily flights nearby, Wired said.

The unrest also drove local officials, including councilmember Bob Yancy, to call for coordination with Amazon to “directly address neighborhood concerns,” per a public records obtained by Wired.

Amazon soon said it would find a new home base within College Station. Then it reduced daily flights and rolled out less-buzzy drones. Further interruptions in Amazon’s drone deliveries, thanks to rain and sweeping software updates, reportedly brought the Texas town additional relief. According to Wired, the retail giant now intends to conclude its current lease in College Station this fall, which might signal a further reprieve for the area. It’s not yet clear if Amazon plans to stay nearby.

Still, Amazon’s drone team is currently hiring in Texas. The company’s job site calls drone deliveries a “flagship initiative for Amazon,” and it has three roles listed about 100 miles away from College Station, in Austin. (The city also is home to an impending robotaxi blitz by Tesla (TSLA-4.13% ), Uber (UBER-2.45% ), and Lyft (LYFT-5.06% ) thanks to lax tech regulations in the state.)

Back in 2013, Bezos suggested that Amazon’s drone program was “four, five years” away from its debut. But the company didn’t formally launch drone deliveries until 2022. In May 2023, Amazon celebrated its 100th drone delivery — a sign that it was lagging behind competitors such as Alphabet’s Wing. Amazon did not immediately respond when Quartz asked how many drone deliveries it’s conducted since then.