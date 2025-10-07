6 Big Deal Day discounts on Amazon devices that are actually worth it

6 Big Deal Day discounts on Amazon devices that are actually worth it Amazon has steep discounts on its own devices this Big Deal Days, including TVs, smart home devices, and tablets

The holidays might be a couple months away, but with tariffs and economic uncertainty, people are already hunting for deals. Amazon is hosting its Big Deal Days sale on Oct. 7 and 8 for that very reason.

But buyers, be warned. Not every deal you see is worth it. Companies have been known to inflate prices of goods right before days like Prime Day or Big Deal Days, then offer major discounts during the event to make consumers think they're getting an incredible deal.

Gizmodo found scores of examples of companies hiking prices, including one that reportedly raised its prices by 750%, only to offer a 90% discount from the new, elevated price.

That said, there are still good deals, particularly on Amazon devices. The retailer is known to provide the best discount on its own products during days like Big Deal Days.

Below, we've compiled a list of deals on Amazon devices that are actually worth it.

Chris Morris contributed to this article.