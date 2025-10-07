6 Big Deal Day discounts on Amazon devices that are actually worth it
Amazon has steep discounts on its own devices this Big Deal Days, including TVs, smart home devices, and tablets
The holidays might be a couple months away, but with tariffs and economic uncertainty, people are already hunting for deals. Amazon is hosting its Big Deal Days sale on Oct. 7 and 8 for that very reason.
But buyers, be warned. Not every deal you see is worth it. Companies have been known to inflate prices of goods right before days like Prime Day or Big Deal Days, then offer major discounts during the event to make consumers think they're getting an incredible deal.
Gizmodo found scores of examples of companies hiking prices, including one that reportedly raised its prices by 750%, only to offer a 90% discount from the new, elevated price.
That said, there are still good deals, particularly on Amazon devices. The retailer is known to provide the best discount on its own products during days like Big Deal Days.
Below, we've compiled a list of deals on Amazon devices that are actually worth it.
Chris Morris contributed to this article.
2 / 7
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet
Credit: Amazon
The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is 50% off during Big Deal Days. The tablet usually sells for $139.99 and is now just $69.99. It includes an HD screen, an octa-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, and 32 GB of storage.
3 / 7
Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet
Credit: Amazon
Amazon's tablet for children, the Fire 7 Kids Tablet, is 50% this Big Deal Days. The device is currently on sale for $54.99, down from its usual price of $109.99. It comes with a two-year guarantee and plenty of parental controls.
4 / 7
Blink Mini 2
Credit: Amazon
The Blink Mini 2, Amazon's home security camera, is also 50% off during Big Deal Days, selling for $19.99 instead of $39.99. It has color night view, motion-detection, and two-way audio.
5 / 7
Amazon Echo Spot
Credit: Amazon
Amazon's smart alarm clock, the Echo Spot, is 44% off during Big Deal Days. It's currently retailing for $44.99, down from its usual list price of $79.99. The alarm clock has AI and Alexa integrated into it, allowing you to do things like listen to music or check the weather using voice prompts.
6 / 7
INSIGNIA 50" Smart Fire TV
Credit: Amazon
The INSIGNIA 50" Class F50 Series Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote is 43% off this Big Deal Days. The TV is currently selling for $169.99, down from $299.99.
7 / 7
Amazon Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle
Screenshot: Amazon
Amazon's new Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle — which includes the 32 GB Kindle Scribe, a case, a stylus pen, and a power adapter — is 35% off. You can get the device and accessories for $324.97 instead of $499.97.