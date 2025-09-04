JetBlue Airways has become the first airline to sign on with Project Kuiper, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network, it announced on Thursday.

Amazon’s Kuiper network is designed to deliver higher speeds and lower latency than traditional geostationary (GEO) satellites. The system is expected to support streaming, video conferencing, and other demanding applications even at cruising altitude, the carrier said.

The partnership marks “an exciting leap forward" for inflight connectivity, Marty St. George, JetBlue’s president, said in a statement, adding that it reinforces the airline’s commitment to offering free internet for every passenger. JetBlue’s Fly-Fi, launched in 2013, has been a differentiator among U.S. carriers as the only free high-speed Wi-Fi service available across an entire fleet.

Amazon already has more than 100 Kuiper satellites in orbit, and has serviced four rocket launches. Commercial service will begin later this year or in early 2026, the tech giant said in a release, but JetBlue won’t begin outfitting aircraft with the broadband system until 2027. Installation schedules, specific aircraft types, and routes for Kuiper-powered Fly-Fi will be announced closer to the launch date, the carrier said, with Reuters reporting that around 25% of its aircraft with the broadband system in the initial rollout.

While announcing the partnership, JetBlue emphasized that its existing deal with Viasat, which provides GEO-based Wi-Fi, will continue. Instead of replacing one system with the other, the carrier plans to adopt a multi-orbit approach — leveraging both GEO and LEO satellites for stronger coverage and reliability.

The move sets JetBlue apart from competitors who have turned to other LEO providers. United Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, for example, have signed with SpaceX’s Starlink network, Reuters noted. JetBlue, however, is staking its future inflight Wi-Fi on Amazon’s system — a first for the industry.

Amazon's aspirations for Kuiper reach further than inflight entertainment. The company claims the service will eventually reach a wide range of customers on the ground, "from residential households to schools, hospitals, businesses, and emergency services," while also improving connectivity for "planes, ships, and other vehicles traveling beyond the reach of traditional networks," according to its statement.