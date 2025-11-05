Hooters is asking its waitresses to cover up – somewhat.

With the sale of the restaurant chain now complete, the new owners are rolling out their vision for the future — and it leans heavily on the past. That makes sense as Neil Kiefer, the 73-year-old lawyer now running the brand, created Hooters in the first place.

Among the changes in store are a retro update to the uniforms servers will wear. The ultra-short shorts that waitresses currently squeeze into will be replaced with longer orange jogging shorts, which were part of the original outfit at the chain.

“I don’t think you’re going to see a bunch of butt cheeks hanging out,” Kiefer told the New York Post.

Low-cut shirts? Those don't seem to be going anywhere.

Some substantial changes are happening when it comes to the food. Moving forward, wings will be fresh, not frozen, and the ownership group says it plans to simplify the menu. That focus on freshness will extend to other items like Grade AA butter, wild- caught fish options, fresh cut salads, and ranch and bleu cheese dressings made in-house daily.

“We’re not just acquiring restaurants — we’re taking back the Hooters name to show the world who we really are,” said Kiefer in a statement. “Our vision is about more than great food and service. It’s about bringing people together, making memories, and ensuring that Hooters remains a place where everyone feels welcome."

The new owners will control about 140 of the 198 U.S. Hooters restaurants, as well as 60 overseas locations. Upgrades and remodeling of some locations is already underway.

Hooters filed for bankruptcy in June of 2024, abruptly closing dozens of locations. Management at the time said the company wasn't "going anywhere" and that "by optimizing our business in support of our long-term goals, Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model."

The chain gathered interest from several potential buyers, including Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer, before Kiefer's group closed the deal.