The 10 best countries for Americans to retire abroad right now

The 10 best countries for Americans to retire abroad right now Choosing where to live isn’t just about beaches or blue skies. A new ranking finds countries that are affordable and safe options for your golden years

In search of lower costs and less stress, many Americans are looking overseas to retire. But choosing where to live isn’t just about beaches or blue skies. It's about finding a balance between cost of living, healthcare access, safety, and a welcoming community.

The 2025 Global Retirement Report by Global Citizen Solutions’ Global Intelligence Unit set out to find the best countries for Americans to retire abroad. The report analyzed 44 destinations using 20 data points grouped into six areas: ease of residency procedures, long-term mobility, economic stability, tax friendliness, quality of life, and safety and integration.

Continue reading to see which made the list and why.