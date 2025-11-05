The 10 best countries for Americans to retire abroad right now
Choosing where to live isn’t just about beaches or blue skies. A new ranking finds countries that are affordable and safe options for your golden years
In search of lower costs and less stress, many Americans are looking overseas to retire. But choosing where to live isn’t just about beaches or blue skies. It's about finding a balance between cost of living, healthcare access, safety, and a welcoming community.
The 2025 Global Retirement Report by Global Citizen Solutions’ Global Intelligence Unit set out to find the best countries for Americans to retire abroad. The report analyzed 44 destinations using 20 data points grouped into six areas: ease of residency procedures, long-term mobility, economic stability, tax friendliness, quality of life, and safety and integration.
Continue reading to see which made the list and why.
#10: Chile
Lighthouse Films / Getty Images
Chile rounds out the list with a stable economy, strong healthcare options, and diverse landscapes. Couples typically spend around $1,900 to $2,700 per month. Retirees can start with a temporary visa, and foreign income is tax-exempt for the first three years of residence, making it a good option for retirees who are still making some money on the side.
#9: Latvia
Anton Petrus / Getty Images
Latvia offers European Union residency at a lower price point. Couples can live on €1,700 to €2,400 monthly, with healthcare accessible through both public and private systems. English is common in Riga and tourist areas, and rental markets remain affordable.
#8: Malta
tunart / Getty Images
Malta’s English-speaking environment, mild weather, and strong healthcare make it one of Europe’s easiest retiree transitions. Couples typically spend $2,500 to $3,000 a month, or less if they live further from its most popular areas. The Malta Retirement Program offers favorable tax treatment for foreign income. Plus, healthcare is excellent.
#7: Slovenia
susan.k. / Getty Images
With alpine and Mediterranean charm, Slovenia is another great option. A couple can live on $1,900 to $2,600 per month, depending on location. The country provides universal healthcare, and residents can add private coverage. The capital Ljubljana is compact and friendly, while the countryside offers exceptional value.
#6: Italy
Steve Smith / Getty Images
Italy remains a dream retirement spot for good reason: rich culture, diverse regions, and affordable mid-sized cities. Couples can expect to spend €2,500 to €3,200 per month, less in inland areas. The Elective Residency Visa is common for retirees, and some small towns offer a 7% flat tax on foreign pensions for up to 10 years. Healthcare is universal, food is exceptional, and smaller cities like Bologna and Verona deliver great value.
#5: Austria
Lorado / Getty Images
Austria is ideal for retirees seeking a high standard of living thanks to its clean cities and excellent public services. Couples typically need €3,000 monthly to live comfortably in urban centers. Public healthcare is great, with private add-ons available for faster access.
#4: Uruguay
Livio Barreto / Getty Images
Uruguay offers retirees great weather and one of South America’s safest environments. Its Independent Means Visa provides a clear route to residency. And with budgets averaging $2,000 to $2,700 monthly, retirees can enjoy Montevideo’s seaside amenities or settle in smaller beach towns for even less.
#3: Spain
Flashpop / Getty Images
Retirees love to move to Spain thanks to its Mediterranean lifestyle plus great public healthcare. The Non-Lucrative Visa remains a popular option for retirees and a couple can live nicely on $2,000 to $2,800 a month, particularly in smaller cities. English is common in expat hubs, but learning Spanish opens more doors.
#2: Mauritius
@ Didier Marti / Getty Images
For retirees dreaming of tropical island life, Mauritius stands out. The country’s Residence Permit for Retired Non-Citizens is straightforward, and English is widely used in public services. Couples can expect to spend $2,100 to $2,900 monthly, with private healthcare concentrated along the coast. Plus, the island’s tax system favors retirees, as foreign income kept abroad is untaxed.
#1: Portugal
Josh Smith/ Ascent Xmedia / Getty Images
Portugal tops the list thanks to its mild climate, safety, and strong expat communities. Couples can live comfortably outside Lisbon or Porto for around $1,800 to $2,600 a month. Retirees often use the D7 Passive Income Visa or Digital Nomad route, both of which offer paths to permanent residency and even citizenship. The public healthcare system is excellent, and low-cost private coverage is also available.