Amazon, Shein, Temu, and 7 other companies raising prices because of tariffs

President Donald Trump says his sweeping tariff policy will restore American manufacturing, rebuild the economy, and ensure national security. Whether that happens remains to be seen; meanwhile, the immediate effect of the trade war is that prices are rising.

Because so much of what Americans buy comes from abroad, the cost of everything from kitchen appliances to clothes to cars is about to go up.

We’ve compiled a list of companies that are raising their prices because of Trump’s trade policies. Continue reading to see if your favorite brands are on the list.