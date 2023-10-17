Make business better.™️
Amer Movil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Amer Movil (AMX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $118.9 million.

The Mexico City-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $11.95 billion in the period.

Amer Movil shares have decreased almost 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $17.14, an increase of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMX

