A turbulent American Airlines flight sent 4 people to the hospital with injuries

An American Airlines AAL+0.79% flight got a little too bumpy last week. One of the company’s planes, an Airbus EADSY+0.31% A321, ran into turbulence on Aug. 8 so severe that flight attendants had to be taken to the hospital. The incident was flagged by the Federal Aviation Administration on its site detailing aviation accidents and incidents.

In a statement provided to Quartz, American Airlines confirmed that four of its crew members had to be transported for evaluation. None of the 154 passengers nor the two other flight crew members reported any injuries in a brief followup investigation.

“American Airlines flight 2905 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Charlotte (CLT) landed safely at CLT after encountering unexpected turbulence,” the company said. “We thank our crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”

That same week, a Delta flight carrying members of the Carolina Panthers football team from Rhode Island to Charlotte also ran into trouble when its right landing gear slipped off the runway after landing. No injuries were reported during that incident.

This was the was second problematic American Airlines flight to receive FAA attention this month. The other occurred the day before, when a plane going from Dallas, Texas to Madrid, Spain had to land early at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport because of an overflowing lavatory.