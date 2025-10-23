Despite reporting a loss for the third quarter, American Airlines is seeing shares take off Thursday on rosy projections for the fourth quarter and full-year.

The carrier reported a net loss of $114 million for the third quarter, or 17 cents per share, which was significantly below the 28-cent loss analysts were expecting, due to weather delays and cancelations at key American hubs. That compared to a loss of $149 million, or 23 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Revenue at American came in at $13.69 billion, slightly above the $13.63 billion analysts expected.

In addition, American Airlines said it expects to earn between 45 cents and 75 cents per share in the fourth quarter. That's far above the 31 cents analysts have predicted. Additionally, American’s full-year earnings guidance now stands at a range of between 65 cents and 95 cents per share. Analysts had been expecting 43 cents.

The unexpected good news gave American Arlines stock a pre-market boost, with shares gaining 4% before Wall Street opened for trading Thursday.

American's loss came after Delta Air Lines reported record revenue and healthy profit margins in the third quarter, while United Airlines beat earnings projections but fell short on revenue. Only Alaska Airlines is expected to join American in reporting a loss this quarter among the major carriers. That, too, is being blamed on weather issues at key hubs.

Investors haven't been especially bullish on American Airlines in 2025. The company's stock is down 29% so far this year. United shares are largely flat, while Delta is up 1.5%.