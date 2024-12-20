American Airlines settled a lawsuit by 3 Black passengers kicked off a plane

In This Story AAL +0.27%

American Airlines (AAL+0.27% ) has settled a lawsuit filed by a group of Black flyers who said they faced discrimination from the carrier while flying out of Phoenix earlier this year. The passengers said they were singled out for removal from their flight under the guise of an odor complaint.

Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50% CC Share Subtitles Off

English Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%

“American Airlines is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment to all customers,” American said in a statement. “While we cannot comment on the specific details of the settlement, we have reached an amicable resolution regarding the lawsuit filed earlier this year. The agreement allows all parties to move forward and focus on what matters most – ensuring a safe and inclusive travel experience for every customer.”

Advertisement

In January, three men who boarded the American Airlines flight were told that they were being pulled from their seats because of an unspecified complaint of an “offensive odor.” When all of them had left the plane, they realized they were all Black. They filed suit in May, alleging discrimination.

Advertisement

According to their complaint, “when Plaintiffs pointed out that it looked like they had been singled out because they were Black, at least one of the American representatives said, ‘I agree. I agree.’ Plaintiffs were told that they and the other Black male passengers would all have to be rebooked on another flight.”

Advertisement

In June, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom issued an apology for their ordeal.

“I am incredibly disappointed by what happened on that flight and the breakdown of our procedures,” he wrote in a company memo. “It contradicts our values, what we stand for, who we are and our purpose of caring for people on life’s journey. We fell short of our commitments and failed our customers in this incident.”

Advertisement

The parties agreed to settle in October, but it wasn’t until this month that the specifics of the agreement were finalized. On Thursday, court records indicate that the men notified the judge on the case that they would be seeking its dismissal, signifying the end of the proceedings.