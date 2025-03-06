American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) reports earnings

In This Story AOUT -3.22%

American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT-3.22% ) has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended January 31, 2025.

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing an increase in net sales to $58.5 million from $53.4 million in the same quarter the previous year. The increase is primarily due to higher sales in the outdoor lifestyle category.

Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month

Gross profit for the quarter was $26.1 million, compared to $22.8 million in the previous year, with an increase in gross margin to 44.7% from 42.7%.

Advertisement

Operating expenses for the quarter were $25.8 million, slightly up from $25.7 million in the previous year. The increase in research and development expenses was offset by a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Advertisement

The company reported a net income of $169,000 for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million in the previous year. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.01, compared to a loss of $0.23 per share in the previous year.

Advertisement

Cash used in operating activities was $6.4 million for the nine months ended January 31, 2025, compared to cash provided by operating activities of $9.8 million in the previous year. The decrease was primarily due to higher accounts receivable and increased inventory.

The company repurchased 270,587 shares of its common stock for $2.6 million during the nine months ended January 31, 2025, under its stock repurchase program.

Advertisement

American Outdoor Brands continues to focus on its growth strategies, including investing in research and development and potential acquisitions, while managing its cash flows and capital expenditures.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the American Outdoor Brands Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.