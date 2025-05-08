The 10 states where Americans are most delinquent on debt A new study looked at the percentage of delinquent tradelines and loan balances in the first quarter of 2025

With inflation, an affordability crisis, and out-of-control housing prices, it’s no wonder Americans are collectively $18.2 trillion in debt. And some states in particular are especially struggling.

WalletHub set out to find the states where people are most delinquent on their debt.

"Being delinquent on debt can lead to fees, credit score damage, increased interest rates and other negative repercussions,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "That's why it’s important to get current as quickly as possible."

To make its ranking, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states across two metrics: the percentage of tradelines delinquent in the first quarter of 2025 and the percentage of loan balances delinquent in the first quarter of 2025.

If you’re one of the millions of people currently delinquent, Lupo has some advice. "For many types of debt, you will have at least 30 days after your due date to make your payment before the lender officially reports it as ‘late’ to the credit bureaus,” he said. Plus, lenders often have "hardship programs that can allow you to temporarily forgo payments due to financial difficulty," he said.

Continue reading to see the 10 states where Americans are currently most delinquent on debt.