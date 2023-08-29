Make business better.™️
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
American Woodmark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $37.9 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $2.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.78 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $498.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $489.4 million.

American Woodmark shares have risen 52% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $74.50, a climb of 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD