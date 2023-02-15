Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
💸💸💸

Americans kicked off 2023 with a surge of spending

January was a stronger month for economic growth than experts predicted

By
Nate DiCamillo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Mother and son Sherrie Racines, 43, and Raven Nieto, 25 both of Miami, sit at the bar and drink beer at McSorley's Old Ale House as restrictions eased on indoor drinking in bars, allowing seating at the bar, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 3, 2021.
Open-wallet season
Photo: Andrew Kelly (Reuters)

After two months of depressed spending, US retail sales increased by 3% in January, above expectations of a rise of 2%, according to new data from the Census Department. Across the board, January was a stronger month for economic growth than analysts initially predicted.

Watch
This meeting style can help you make better one-on-one connections
February 7, 2023
Want to show your team you’re taking their mental health seriously? Consider this certification.
February 2, 2023

The rise in spending was driven in part by increased prices. The Consumer Price Index showed a spike of 0.5% between December and January. Retail sales aren’t adjusted for inflation, so the uptick in spending could be a reflection of higher prices, increased consumption, or both.

American consumer confidence is on the rise

With unemployment at a 53-year low in January, and with 517,000 jobs added in the month, it’s likely that consumers felt confident enough to spend more. For some people, there was more money to spend as well: social security checks increased by 8.7% at the start of 2023 to keep pace with inflation.

Advertisement

The rise in spending in January was reflected primarily in the hospitality sector—in bars and restaurants—as well as in car, furniture, and electronics sales. Spending on gasoline didn’t increase, and grocery store spending nudged upward by a meager 0.1%.

Top Image
Tout Image
In Stock
Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle

Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 Bundle

Includes Forza Horizon 5 + expansions
Drive around exploring the beautiful landscapes of Mexico with hundreds of cars in 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second. And then play hundreds of other games in 4K with up to 120 frames per second.

Advertisement

The Census Department report doesn’t include expenditure on services like travel, housing, and utilities. It also doesn’t capture spending on services that in establishments like hospitals or schools, or on secondhand products like used cars or items bought at garage sales.

Economics